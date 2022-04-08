Elliott Bradshaw Foster of Edgerton, Missouri, was presented with a Quilt of Valor made by Anna Matney Cecil of Gower, Missouri.
Foster, a sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, served from 1968-to 1971. Cecil, a member of the Captain Jesse Leavenworth Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, recently completed the DAR leadership training members course program, designed to enhance understanding of the organization. The final part of the course required a project, and Cecil chose to make and present this quilt to Foster, a family friend and neighbor.
Presenting Foster with his recognition certificate was Mary Ann Lafollette of the Platte Prairie Piecers, representing the Quilt of Valor Foundation. The mission of the foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing quilts. The project began in 2003 and more than 250,000 quilts have been made.
Also attending the celebration from the Captain Jesse Leavenworth Chapter were Lisa Gray, Charlotte Hoverder, Betsy Ruiter and Kathryn West.
