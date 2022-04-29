From left to right, Griffin Weber, Troy High School student; Abby Parks, Troy High School student; Jeremy Prudden, Troy High School educator; Keely Jasper, Troy High School student; Preston Christenson, Troy High School student; and Devran Brower, Mosaic Life Care Foundation program operations director.
A Kansas high school is receiving Jump Starter grant funds designed for students empowered to make a difference in their community.
Troy High School seniors Abby Parks and Griffin Weber, along with educator Jeremy Prudden, have received $4,435.50 allocated for a high school beautification project.
The students said the beautification will bring the community together and will be something that everyone will notice.
“The community service that we are doing here at school is going to make it look a lot nicer in the front and is going to rally our community a little bit and get everyone more excited to come here,” Weber said.
Through this project, students will gain real-world volunteer experience, practice leadership, problem-solving, planning and time management. The project is expected to be completed around June 1.
Competitive Jump Starter grants are available for up to $10,000. emPowerU participants may apply for student-led service-learning projects in communities throughout Northwest Missouri and surrounding counties in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa. Since 2007, the foundation has awarded 63 Jump Starter grants totaling more than $350,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.