Ethan Adwell of Ravenwood, Missouri, and Hannah Stark of Trenton, Missouri, were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri. To be included on the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a 3.60 semester grade point average with at least 12 hours completed that semester.
