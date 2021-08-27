North Central Missouri College has named students with outstanding academic achievements to the Academic Honors Lists for the 2021 summer semester.
Students named to the President’s List have earned at least six credit hours and achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average, and students on the Dean’s List have earned at least six credit hours and achieved a grade point average of at least 3.50.
Area students on the President's List are:
Albany, Missouri
Tammy Wilson.
Bethany, Missouri
Riley Purdun, Reagan Quinley, Anderson Rogers and Kelby Virtue.
Cameron, Missouri
Nathan Salgado, Claire Wenck, Kasidy Wilcox and Hailee Williams.
Chillicothe, Missouri
Arianna Rodriguez, Clayton Walker and Madelin Vaught.
St. Joseph
Michkenlea Thompson, Kalee Wattenbarger and Paige Wharton.
Spickard, Missouri
Sara Spencer.
Trenton, Missouri
Regena Renshaw, Carly Spencer, Kierra Werteen, Mercedes West, Camryn Willey and Halley Windsor.
Area students on the Dean's List are:
Agency, Missouri
Remle Johnson.
Altamont, Missouri
Stephanie Berten.
Bethany, Missouri
Leanna Hamilton, Kelsey Jennings and Andrew Sweat.
Breckenridge, Missouri
Matney Waters.
Cameron, Missouri
Megan DeKam and Tiffany Heldenbrand.
Chillicothe, Missouri
Austin Dewey, Addilynn Ficken, Brooke Horton, Kimberly Pool, Klarissa Roberts and Mayanna Weed.
Gallatin, Missouri
Paige Phillips.
Hamilton, Missouri
Rachel Hartley and Graycen Prothero.
Jameson, Missouri
Macie McNeely.
Kingston, Missouri
Jennifer Segar.
Maryville, Missouri
Jackson Sanders.
Maysville, Missouri
Moriah Taylor.
Princeton, Missouri
Drew Dailey.
Rosendale, Missouri
Gunner Lawrence.
St. Joseph
Chistina Hughes, Jadeth McCloud and Emily Punzo.
Savannah, Missouri
Michelle Brendle.
Stewartsville, Missouri
Kyleigh Francis.
Trenton, Missouri
Carly Taul.
