North Central Missouri College has named students with outstanding academic achievements to the Academic Honors Lists for the 2021 summer semester.

Students named to the President’s List have earned at least six credit hours and achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average, and students on the Dean’s List have earned at least six credit hours and achieved a grade point average of at least 3.50.

Area students on the President's List are:

Albany, Missouri

Tammy Wilson.

Bethany, Missouri

Riley Purdun, Reagan Quinley, Anderson Rogers and Kelby Virtue.

Cameron, Missouri

Nathan Salgado, Claire Wenck, Kasidy Wilcox and Hailee Williams.

Chillicothe, Missouri

Arianna Rodriguez, Clayton Walker and Madelin Vaught.

St. Joseph

Michkenlea Thompson, Kalee Wattenbarger and Paige Wharton.

Spickard, Missouri

Sara Spencer.

Trenton, Missouri

Regena Renshaw, Carly Spencer, Kierra Werteen, Mercedes West, Camryn Willey and Halley Windsor.

Area students on the Dean's List are:

Agency, Missouri

Remle Johnson.

Altamont, Missouri

Stephanie Berten.

Bethany, Missouri

Leanna Hamilton, Kelsey Jennings and Andrew Sweat.

Breckenridge, Missouri

Matney Waters.

Cameron, Missouri

Megan DeKam and Tiffany Heldenbrand.

Chillicothe, Missouri

Austin Dewey, Addilynn Ficken, Brooke Horton, Kimberly Pool, Klarissa Roberts and Mayanna Weed.

Gallatin, Missouri

Paige Phillips.

Hamilton, Missouri

Rachel Hartley and Graycen Prothero.

Jameson, Missouri

Macie McNeely.

Kingston, Missouri

Jennifer Segar.

Maryville, Missouri

Jackson Sanders.

Maysville, Missouri

Moriah Taylor.

Princeton, Missouri

Drew Dailey.

Rosendale, Missouri

Gunner Lawrence.

St. Joseph

Chistina Hughes, Jadeth McCloud and Emily Punzo.

Savannah, Missouri

Michelle Brendle.

Stewartsville, Missouri

Kyleigh Francis.

Trenton, Missouri

Carly Taul.

