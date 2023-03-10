Area students named to 2022 Fall Honors lists News-Press NOW Mar 10, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A man receives his diploma from the university's president during a graduation ceremony. Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Area student ranks among Top 2% at Iowa State UniversityThe following student ranked among the Top 2% of students in their college at Iowa State University. Aaron Schlueter, freshman, College of Engineering, from Tarkio, Missouri. Area student named to Drake University Dean's List To be eligible for the Deans' List, students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the Fall 2022 semester at Drake. Hayden Cross from Osborn, MissouriEmmett Sullivan Named to UM Fall 2022 Chancellor's Honor RollEmmett Sullivan, of Weston, Missouri, was named to the University of Mississippi's Fall 2022 Honor Roll lists.Sullivan was named to the Chancellor's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.Wichita State University announces fall grads and Dean's ListFALL GRADS LISTMore than 1,100 students completed degrees at Wichita State University in fall 2022. St. Joseph, MissouriAmy N Jackson, Bachelor of Arts in Education, ECU/Elementary Education Apprentice Dearborn, Missouri Victoria Haugsness, Master of Education, CounselingHiawatha, Kansas Alison Kerl, Master of Health Admin., Health AdministrationPlatte City, MissouriBryce E Bearden, Graduate Certificate, Systems Engr and Management Bryce E Bearden, Master of Science, Industrial Engineering (Accel) Nicholas W Bjustrom, B.S. in Mechanical Engr, Mechanical EngineeringSabetha, KansasRachel A Edwards, Bachelor of Arts, MusicTroy, KansasJanie K Newton, Bachelor of Arts in Education, ECU/Elementary Education Apprentice, Magna Cum LaudeWeston, MissouriMegan M Devers, Graduate Certificate, Nonprofit Management Megan M Devers, Master of Public Administration, Public Administration DEAN'S LIST HONORS To be included on the Wichita State Dean's List, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. St. Joseph, MissouriCaroline M RudenTaylor A WallerCaleb S ZweerinkElwood, KansasKaitlyn D HallHorton, KansasEthan D MillerDelaine M MoltPrinceton, MissouriKinslee J StokelyRosendale, MissouriEmalee L WheelerWyman J WheelerSabetha, KansasOlivia M GarrettDarcie I JackmanSeneca, KansasMadyson K Hanna-KlepperFaith N HenryStanberry, MissouriMarissa A JensenTroy, KansasJanie K Newton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education Culture University School Systems The Economy Medieval History Politics Linguistics × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Dear Abby Life Gym relationship harder to quit than membership (for March 10) Life Woman reconsiders pledge made to ailing boyfriend (for March 9) Life Woman's lies and sexting put marriage on the brink (for March 8) Horoscopes Life Horoscopes for Jan. 14 (copy) Life Horoscopes for Jan. 9 Life Horoscopes for Jan. 8 0:46 Weekend Rain Chances Updated 11 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
