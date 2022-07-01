The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has named its Deans' List students for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year.

Area students included are:

Agency, Missouri

Ryleigh Frankum.

Burlington Junction, Missouri

Duke Ingraham.

Cameron, Missouri

Dalton Ray Erickson.

Easton, Missouri

William James Blazer.

Maryville, Missouri

Carson Haberyan and Trenton Shell.

St. Joseph

Caroline Elizabeth Ehlert, James Jura, Natalie Lorene Keller, Faith Marie Miller, Emma Vejraska and Libby Caroline Weddle.

Skidmore, Missouri

Tillie Lynn Stanton.

