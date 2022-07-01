Area students make Nebraska dean's list News-Press NOW Jul 1, 2022 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has named its Deans' List students for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year.Area students included are:Agency, MissouriRyleigh Frankum.Burlington Junction, MissouriDuke Ingraham.Cameron, MissouriDalton Ray Erickson.Easton, MissouriWilliam James Blazer.Maryville, MissouriCarson Haberyan and Trenton Shell.St. JosephCaroline Elizabeth Ehlert, James Jura, Natalie Lorene Keller, Faith Marie Miller, Emma Vejraska and Libby Caroline Weddle.Skidmore, MissouriTillie Lynn Stanton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dean's List University Education Missouri Student Nebraska College Of Education And Human Sciences Health Senior Semester Dean University Of Nebraska-lincoln Academic Year × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Dear Abby Life Young mother careening through stressful life Life Mother unsupportive of transitioning teen Life Abusive husband manipulates wife, kids living in shelter Horoscopes Life Horoscopes for July 2 Life Horoscopes for July 1 Life Horoscopes for June 29 Local Forecast 17 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.