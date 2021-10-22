At the Missouri Animal Control Association convention last week, the St. Joseph Animal Shelter and a member of the staff were presented with awards.
The shelter received the statewide title of Outstanding Animal Welfare Agency of the Year. This award is given to the Missouri animal shelter (municipal, humane society or other animal shelter) that is improving the quality and quantity of life for companion animals in their care and is a shelter that exceeds industry minimum standards, either by implementing new programs, increasing adoptions, establishing spay/neuter programs or establishing public outreach programs.
Nominees for this award must be licensed through the Missouri Department of Agriculture, must have employees who are members in good standing and have been in operation for more than one year.
Theresa Pinson was named the Animal Care Specialist of the Year. This award is given to the animal care provider or animal shelter worker who exhibits superior dedication to the animals in their care, their animal care facility and their community.
Nominees for this award must be MACA members in good standing and have been working in the animal care and control/welfare profession for more than a year.
