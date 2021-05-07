MCC St. Joseph student and American Association of University Women scholarship winner Angela Bennett is “almost a nurse” and an inspiration to her young daughter.
Bennett, who discovered a passion for nursing after caring for a 94-year-old neighbor, recently won a $1,000 “Reentry Woman” scholarship for her perseverance and courage in returning to the classroom in midlife.
At 45, Bennett of Oregon, Missouri, is a student at Metropolitan Community College’s location at Hillyard Technical Center in St. Joseph. She will complete MCC’s practical nursing certificate program this summer.
When her pastor asked if she was interested in working in elder care, Bennett wasn’t sure. But after spending an evening with a 94-year-old named Pansy, she was convinced she had found her calling.
“I spent a year of evenings with her, but when she passed, I wasn’t quite sure what the next step was,” Bennett wrote in an essay for the Reentry Woman Scholarship Award from the Greater Kansas City Interbranch Council of the American Association of University Women.
Recipients “exemplify the effort, perseverance and courage of the mature woman who returns to the classroom in pursuit of personal and vocational goals,” according to the AAUW.
Bennett’s next step turned out to be landing a job at the Oregon Care Center. She became a certified nursing assistant.
Now, she’s about to earn credentials as a licensed practical nurse through MCC’s program. She plans to continue working at the care center but also wants to pursue an associate degree in nursing and maybe a bachelor’s degree later.
Bennett has demonstrated “remarkable resilience and dedication” at MCC in St. Joseph, student services coordinator Lisa Clenin said. “She has an intense desire to learn, grow and to realize her full potential.”
“Academic awards are nice,” Bennett wrote in the AAUW essay, “but when I see the pride on my 8-year-old daughter’s face when she tells her friends that her mom is almost a nurse, I know that there is no award in the world that could replace that feeling. I know that I am going to be a phenomenal nurse.”
