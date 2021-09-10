Lynn and Rhonda Anderson of St. Joseph were among the families honored during the 62nd annual Missouri Farm Family Day at the Missouri State Fair.
The Anderson family was selected as the Buchanan County Missouri Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in Buchanan County and the local Farm Bureau. The family includes Lynn and Rhonda along with daughters, April Anderson, Audrey Anderson and Ashley Roberts.
Each year, the fair sets aside a day to recognize farm families from across the state who are active in their communities, involved in agriculture and/or participate in local outreach and extension programs such as 4-H or FFA.
The Anderson family operates an 800-acre row crop and cattle operation. The Andersons took over the operation from their parents, and their children want to be involved in the family farm as well.
The annual event is sponsored by five partner agencies: the Missouri Farm Bureau, Missouri Department of Agriculture, Missouri State Fair Commissioners, MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources and MU Extension and Engagement.
The event showcases the impact Missouri Farm Families have on the economy and heritage of the state, said Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe.
“These families are involved in agriculture activities in their communities and are active participants in local outreach and extension. As the premier showcase for Missouri agriculture, the Missouri State Fair is most certainly the appropriate place to celebrate these families.”
