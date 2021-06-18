Ethan Adwell of Ravenwood, Missouri, was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List for exemplary academic performance at Westminster College. To be included on the Dean’s List, a student must have a 3.60 semester grade point average with at least 12 hours completed that semester.
