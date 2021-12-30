On Dec. 9, 13 people graduated from the 2021 United Way Leadership St. Joseph class, and the 2021 United Way Leadership St. Joseph Distinguished Leader was named.
Mary Beth Revels was the 2021 recipient of the United Way Leadership St. Joseph Distinguished Leader award. The award is given each year to someone who demonstrates exemplary leadership in a professional and/or volunteer setting. Since graduating from United Way Leadership St. Joseph in 2005, Revels has been engaged in making the St. Joseph community better.
She is a Cotillion for Achievement past president and currently serves on the board as the public relations chair. A long-time Rotary member, Revels served as the Downtown Rotary president and is a member and former president of a PEO Sisterhood group. She is also a long-time member of the Runcie Club and serves as the first vice president. Revels is also an elder in her church and an Eastern Star worthy matron.
In addition to serving as director for the St. Joseph Public Library, Revels has served as president of both the Missouri Library Association and the Grand River Library Conference.
The 2021 class members are: Brittany Beaver, Commerce Bank; Tyson Dahlgrin, Altec Industries, Inc.; Barkley Herner, Mosaic Life Care; Amy Mathias, 139th Airlift Wing; Joanne Mussey, St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau; Katie Shewmaker, American Family Mutual Insurance Company; Amanda Swanson, Children’s Mercy Hospital; Glen Taylor, Mosaic Life Care; Ashley Vidal, St. Joseph Country Club (sponsored by St. Joseph Junior League); Kelsey Weber, St. Joseph Public Library; Bonny Wheeler, Hillyard, Inc.; Matthew Wilson, Preferred Pest Control, LLC; and Heather Zeigler, Progressive Community Services.
United Way Leadership St. Joseph has built the skills of individuals to be effective leaders since 1982. The total number of United Way Leadership St. Joseph graduates is now 948. This year-long program helps create a network of trained individuals willing to engage in leadership and service with enhanced knowledge of our community's opportunities, realities and challenges.
