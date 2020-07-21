INDIANAPOLIS — Sharrona Moore makes a promise every year: to donate half of what her garden grows.
But it’s not really her garden, it’s the community’s garden.
Moore is the founder and main steward of the Lawrence Community Garden. And much of the produce she grows on its 7 acres goes to food pantries and meal services for senior citizens. Some is sold at a local farmers market and a stand at the site.
Many in the neighborhood — an area known as a food desert — rely on the Far Eastside garden for fresh fruits and vegetables, Moore said.
This year, however, she won’t have as much.
In a time when the coronavirus pandemic has caused grocery store shortages, exposed the vulnerability of the nation’s food system, and sent the food insecure population across the country skyrocketing — the importance of community gardens and local food sources has become all the more apparent, Moore said.
But they’ve been touched by the pandemic, too. Many of central Indiana’s community gardens have been able to plant only a fraction of their acreage, leaving their neighbors potentially without fresh, healthy food.
The Lawrence Community Garden, for example, was able to plant only one quarter of its 7 acres. “We’re behind the curve,” Moore said, “but we’re still trying to push through.”
Just when Moore would normally begin to prepare her fields at the end of March, Indianapolis’ stay-at-home order took effect. In the same way nearby residents rely on Lawrence Community Gardens for their produce, Moore relies on volunteers to be able to get everything planted.
The garden usually has a big day of service in the spring with community partners such Jack’s Donuts, the Chamber of Commerce, Lowe’s and others, she said.
But they weren’t able to do that this year, with businesses closed and residents required to stay home. Such limitations also prevented them from being able to have open calls for volunteers.
“That’s a big deal for us because that’s how we get our spring crops for summer in the ground,” Moore said.
They’ve been able to plant lettuce, leeks and Swiss chard thus far, as well as some tomatoes, peppers and summer squash. But not nearly as much as usual.
Flanner Farm — the community garden through the near northwest’s Flanner House — has experienced the same problem. Unable to get volunteers, the farm just began planting its nearly two acres in May, which is a bit behind, food justice director Sibeko Jywanza said.
They also have only about one-third of it planted, he added, with vegetables such as kale, collard greens and green tomatoes. Though Central Indiana’s planting season traditionally lasts into the beginning of June, Jywanza said he is still going to keep planting — knowing the community needs it.
Residents in the area, particularly those with children, were receiving less food assistance with the schools being closed, Jywanza said. So Flanner House worked with area schools to bag all its food and get it out to families. They also would provide bags to seniors who came to the store in search of food.
They ultimately donated more than $7,000-worth of inventory, according to Jywanza, and passed out several hundred bags of food in just a few weeks.
“During this pandemic, we understand people rely on different sources to eat when they don’t have a car or are elderly or disabled,” he said. “It’s not easy to get fresh food, especially during a time like this.”
Karen Alyea volunteers at the Sharing Place, located not far off Pendleton Pike. The second Saturday of every month is usually the day the pantry hands out fresh produce.
“But we have nothing to hand out,” Alyea said.
Alyea also volunteers at her church’s small garden. A mere 600 square feet, it’s not much, but everything she and a handful of other volunteers grow at the Gateway Community Church Garden goes to Sharing Place.
Given the garden’s size, they haven’t had an issue with volunteers. In fact, they’ve planted more than usual this year. In the past, Gateway has donated about 400 lbs. of food to the pantry — “But we’re going for 600 this year.”
“We are trying to give more this year,” Alyea said, “and there’s certainly a need for it.”