SUNDAY
American Legion 4th District meeting, 1:30 p.m., American Legion Post No. 464, Conception Junction, Missouri.
MONDAY
Total body workout, 8:15 a.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center, $3. Class is held at 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday and Friday as well.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter No. 0345 weight-loss and fitness group, 9 to 9:40 a.m. weigh-in, 9:45 a.m. meeting at East Hills Church of Christ, 3912 Penn St. TOPS assists with weight loss and healthy living. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call Carolyn Toombs 816-344-1098 or Pat Anderson 816-248-5264.
Tai chi class, 9:30 a.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center, $3.
Yoga, 10:45 a.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center, $3.
“Get Up and Get Moving” exercise class with Kelly Jarrett, 1 p.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center. Cost is $2 per person.
Parkinson’s disease awareness group, 1:30 p.m., Freudenthal Center for Parkinson’s Disease, East Hills Shopping Center, 3702 Frederick Blvd. Meeting is free and open to all.
Line dance lessons, 3 to 4 p.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center, $2.
Inspiration Club COPD support group, 3:30 p.m., Mosaic Life Care, outpatient pulmonary rehab classroom. First door left of coffee shop.
Pattern partner dance lessons, 6 to 9 p.m., Eagles Aerie No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Cost is $5 per person. For information, call 816-232-0526.
Toastmasters, 7 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt Branch, upper level. Call for exact room location. A supportive environment to empower members to achieve personal growth in communication, public speaking and leadership skills. Visitors always welcome. For more information, contact Lynn Hudson at mobile/text 816-244-9466 or lhud@stjoelive.com or Glen Drake at 816-232-6078.
TUESDAY
Joyce Raye Patterson Kitchen Band, 10 a.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center.
J.C. Penney retirees, 11:30 a.m., Golden Corral. Dues payable at this meeting. Call 816-279-3210 for more information.
Welcome Wagon Club lunch, 11:30 a.m. For location and more information, call Linda at 816-676-0554 or Marilyn at 660-890-4053.
Salvation Army women’s group, noon, 602 Messanie St., bring your own lunch. For more information, call 816-232-5824.
Downtown Rotary Club, noon, Benton Club.
Tri-Al-Anon family group, noon, Patee Park Baptist Church, 1107 S. 10th St.
Mahjong Queens, 1 to 4 p.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center.
Alzheimer’s disease and dementia caregivers support group, 5 p.m., Living Community of St. Joseph, 1202 Heartland Road. Group provides a safe opportunity for caregivers and family members to gain information, encouragement, coping strategies and connect with others. For information, call NW Missouri Regional Office of the Alzheimer’s Association at 816-364-4467.
Midtown Neighborhood Watch, 5 p.m., Bartlett Center. Midtown area residents are encouraged to join in discussions and information sessions.
Cardio body sculpting, 5:15 p.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center, $4.
St. Joseph Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 30-7, 6:30 p.m. For location and information, call 816-454-3367 or 816-232-4063.
Fleet Reserve Association 379, 7 p.m., VFW Post 6760.
Saint Joseph, MO, Arthritis Support Network meeting, 7 p.m., Panera Bread, 1209 N. Belt Highway. The Arthritis Support Network provides help and support to adults living with all types of arthritis and rheumatic diseases. The Arthritis Support Network is a branch of the Arthritis Foundation.
Survival to Recovery Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., Turning Point Church of the Nazarene, 5211 Frederick Blvd. Park behind the church and enter through the back door.
Eagles Auxiliary No. 49, 7:30 p.m., Eagles Aerie No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway.
WEDNESDAY
Sunrise Optimist Club, 7 a.m., Denny’s.
East Side Lions Club, 8 a.m., Denny’s.
Yoga, 9:15 a.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center, $3.
East Side Rotary Club, noon, Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art.
Ideal Rebekah Lodge potluck and business meeting, noon, Hyde Valley United Methodist Church.
Intermediate contract bridge, noon, Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center, $.50. For more information or to participate, call 816-695-5372.
Beginner line dance lessons, 3 to 4 p.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center, $2.
Line dance lessons, 7 to 9 p.m., Eagles Aerie No, 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway, $5. For more information, call 816-279-9302.
THURSDAY
East Hills Optimist Club, 7 a.m., Denny’s, public invited.
South Side Rotary Club, 11:45 a.m., King Hill Christian Church, 5828 King Hill Ave.
Kiwanis Club, noon, Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art.
St. Joseph Host Lions Club, 12:15 p.m., Benton Club. For more information, contact a club member or call 816-232-5120.
Body sculpting, 5:15 p.m.,
Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center, $4.
Parkinson’s support group, 5:30 p.m., Joyce Raye Patterson Senior Center. A guest speaker will present at each meeting. Open to anyone.
Pony Express Composite Squadron, 6:30 p.m., Building 5 at Rosecrans International Guard Base, photo ID required. For more information, call 913-956-9745.
RiverSong, a Sweet Adelines International Chorus rehearsal, 7 p.m., Wyatt Park Christian Church. Visitors welcome. For more information, call 816-233-0368 or log on to www.RiverSong Chorus.com.
Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW 5531, Wathena, Kansas. For more information, call 785-989-3487.
Tri-Al-Anon family group, 8 p.m., Patee Park Baptist Church, 1107 S. 10th St.
FRIDAY
South Side Sertoma Club, 6:45 a.m., Spanky and Buckwheat’s Catering.
10-point pitch card group, 1 p.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center.
SATURDAY
Survival to Recovery Al-Anon meeting, 10 a.m., Turning Point Church of the Nazarene, 5211 Frederick Blvd. Park behind the church and enter through the back door.
Tri-Al-Anon family group, noon, Patee Park Baptist Church, 1107 S. 10th St.
Debtor’s Anonymous, 3:30 p.m., Alano Club, 401 S. 11th St. Having trouble with debt, payday loans and not enough money at the end of the month? Join us. For information, call 816-617-1145.