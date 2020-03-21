MONDAY
Total body workout, 8:15 a.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center, $3. Class is held at 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday and Friday as well.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter No. 0345 weight-loss and fitness group, 9 to 9:40 a.m. weigh-in, 9:45 a.m. meeting at East Hills Church of Christ, 3912 Penn St. TOPS assists with weight loss and healthy living. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call Carolyn Toombs at 816-344-1098 or Pat Anderson at 816-248-5264.
Tai chi class, 9:30 a.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center, $3.
Yoga, 10:45 a.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center, $4.
"Get Up and Get Moving" exercise class with Kelly Jarrett, 1 p.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center. Cost is $2 per person.
Line dance lessons, 3 to 4 p.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center, $2.
Pattern partner dance lessons, 6 to 9 p.m., Eagles Aerie No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Cost is $5 per person. For information, call 816-232-0526.
Toastmasters, 7 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt Branch, upper level. Please call for exact room location. A supportive environment to empower members to achieve personal growth in communication, public speaking and leadership skills. Visitors always welcome. For more information, contact Lynn Hudson at mobile/text 816-244-9466 or lhud@stjoelive.com or Glen Drake at 816-232-6078.
TUESDAY
Needles of Moila, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Moila.
Welcome Wagon Club, social time at 9:30 a.m. with meeting following at 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, 1904 N. Belt Highway. All are invited to attend. For information, call Linda at 816-676-0554 or Nancy at 816-279-1947.
Joyce Raye Patterson Kitchen Band, 10 a.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center.
Salvation Army women’s group, noon, 602 Messanie St., bring your own lunch. For more information, call 816-232-5824.
Downtown Rotary Club, noon, Benton Club.
Tri-Al-Anon family group, noon, Patee Park Baptist Church, 1107 S. 10th St.
Mahjong Queens, 1 to 4 p.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center.
Cardio body sculpting, 5:15 p.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center, $4.
Survival to Recovery Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., Turning Point Church of the Nazarene, 5211 Frederick Blvd. Park behind the church and enter through the back door.
WEDNESDAY
Sunrise Optimist Club, 7 a.m., Denny’s.
East Side Lions Club, 8 a.m., Denny’s.
Yoga, 9:30 a.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center, $4.
East Side Rotary Club, noon, Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art.
St. Joseph Sertoma Club, noon, Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center.
Intermediate contract bridge, noon, Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center, $.50. For more information or to participate, call 816-695-5372.
Beginner line dance lessons, 3 to 4 p.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center, $2.
Line dance lessons, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Eagles Aerie No, 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway, $5. For more information, call 816-279-9302.
THURSDAY
East Hills Optimist Club, 7 a.m., Denny’s, public invited.
South Side Rotary Club, 11:45 a.m., King Hill Christian Church, 5828 King Hill Ave.
Kiwanis Club, noon, Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art.
St. Joseph Host Lions Club, 12:15 p.m., Benton Club. For more information, contact a club member or call 816-232-5120.
Body sculpting, 5:15 p.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center, $4.
Pony Express Composite Squadron, 6:30 p.m., Building 5 at Rosecrans International Guard Base, photo ID required. For more information, call 913-956-9745.
RiverSong, a Sweet Adelines International Chorus rehearsal, 7 p.m., Wyatt Park Christian Church. Visitors welcome. For more information, call 816-233-0368 or log on to www.RiverSong Chorus.com.
Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW 5531, Wathena, Kansas. For more information, call 785-989-3487.
Tri-Al-Anon family group, 8 p.m., Patee Park Baptist Church, 1107 S. 10th St.
Eagles Auxiliary No. 49, 7:30 p.m., Eagles Aerie No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. New members will be initiated.
FRIDAY
South Side Sertoma Club, 6:45 a.m., Spanky and Buckwheat’s Catering.
Yoga, 9:30 a.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center, $4.
Grief drop-in support group, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., community room, Meierhoffer Funeral Home, 5005 Frederick Blvd. Crossroad Hospice grief recovery specialists will lead this support-and-share session for those who have lost a loved one. Free of charge.
10-point pitch card group, 1 p.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center.
SATURDAY
Survival to Recovery Al-Anon meeting, 10 a.m., Turning Point Church of the Nazarene, 5211 Frederick Blvd. Park behind the church and enter through the back door.
Tri-Al-Anon family group, noon, Patee Park Baptist Church, 1107 S. 10th St.
Debtor’s Anonymous, 3:30 p.m., Alano Club, 401 S. 11th St. Having trouble with debt, payday loans and not enough money at the end of the month? Join us. For information, call 816-617-1145.