MONDAY
Total body workout, 8:15 a.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center, $3. Class is held at 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday and Friday as well.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter No. 0345 weight-loss and fitness group, 9 to 9:40 a.m. weigh-in, 9:45 a.m. meeting at East Hills Church of Christ, 3912 Penn St. TOPS assists with weight loss and healthy living. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call Carolyn Toombs 816-344-1098 or Pat Anderson 816-248-5264.
Tai chi class, 9:30 a.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center, $3.
School board candidate forum luncheon, 10:30 a.m. meet and greet, 10:45 a.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center. All retired certified and non-certified educators living in the area are welcome to attend.
Yoga, 10:45 a.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center, $3.
“Get Up and Get Moving” exercise class with Kelly Jarrett, 1 p.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center. Cost is $2 per person.
Line dance lessons, 3 to 4 p.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center, $2.
Pattern partner dance lessons, 6 to 9 p.m., Eagles Aerie No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Cost is $5 per person. For information, call 816-232-0526.
TUESDAY
Joyce Raye Patterson Kitchen Band, 10 a.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center.
Salvation Army women’s group, noon, 602 Messanie St., bring your own lunch. For more information, call 816-232-5824.
Masonic High Twelve Club 49 lunch meeting, noon, Golden Corral.
Downtown Rotary Club, noon, Benton Club.
Tri-Al-Anon family group, noon, Patee Park Baptist Church, 1107 S. 10th St.
Mahjong Queens, 1 to 4 p.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center.
Cardio body sculpting, 5:15 p.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center, $4.
South Side Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., Community Christian Church basement 2009 Mason Road. Guests invited for dinner and meeting.
Survival to Recovery Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., Turning Point Church of the Nazarene, 5211 Frederick Blvd. Park behind the church and enter through the back door.
WEDNESDAY
Sunrise Optimist Club, 7 a.m., Denny’s.
East Side Lions Club, 8 a.m., Denny’s.
Yoga, 9:15 a.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center, $3.
East Side Rotary Club, noon, Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art.
St. Joseph Sertoma Club, noon, Golden Corral.
Intermediate contract bridge, noon, Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center, $.50. For more information or to participate, call 816-695-5372.
Beginner line dance lessons, 3 to 4 p.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center, $2.
Line dance lessons, 7 to 9 p.m., Eagles Aerie No, 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway, $5. For more information, call 816-279-9302.
THURSDAY
East Hills Optimist Club, 7 a.m., Denny’s, public invited.
South Side Rotary Club, 11:45 a.m., King Hill Christian Church, 5828 King Hill Ave.
Kiwanis Club, noon, Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art.
Knights of Columbus Mariners Club lunch, noon, 4520 Mitchell Ave.
St. Joseph Host Lions Club, 12:15 p.m., Benton Club. For more information, contact a club member or call 816-232-5120.
Body sculpting, 5:15 p.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center, $4.
Pony Express Composite Squadron, 6:30 p.m., Building 5 at Rosecrans International Guard Base, photo ID required. For more information, call 913-956-9745.
HOPE depression support group, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Enrichment Center, room 201, Huffman United Methodist Church, 28th and Renick streets. Participants will gain insight, strength and hope. A freewill donation will be accepted. For information, call Larry Williams at 816-259-3044.
RiverSong, a Sweet Adelines International Chorus rehearsal, 7 p.m., Wyatt Park Christian Church. Visitors welcome. For more information, call 816-233-0368 or log on to www.RiverSong Chorus.com.
Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW 5531, Wathena, Kansas. For more information, call 785-989-3487.
Tri-Al-Anon family group, 8 p.m., Patee Park Baptist Church, 1107 S. 10th St.
FRIDAY
South Side Sertoma Club, 6:45 a.m., Spanky and Buckwheat’s Catering.
10-point pitch card group, 1 p.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center.
SATURDAY
Survival to Recovery Al-Anon meeting, 10 a.m., Turning Point Church of the Nazarene, 5211 Frederick Blvd. Park behind the church and enter through the back door.
Tri-Al-Anon family group, noon, Patee Park Baptist Church, 1107 S. 10th St.
Shady Beach Rebekah Lodge 422, 1:30 p.m., 3503 St. Joseph Ave.
Debtor’s Anonymous, 3:30 p.m., Alano Club, 401 S. 11th St. Having trouble with debt, payday loans and not enough money at the end of the month? Join us. For information, call 816-617-1145.