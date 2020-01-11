The “Coming events” listings are for meetings that occur Monday through the following Sunday. These are published as a public service. The deadline for submitting items is noon Wednesday. Items may be mailed to Coming Events, St. Joseph News-Press, Box 29, St. Joseph, MO 64502 or e-mailed to aly.rinehart@newspressnow.com. The News-Press reserves the right to edit items as space requires.