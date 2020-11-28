The annual Coffee for a Cure had its best year to date in 2020.
People came out in force and The Human Bean took in $8,409.32 in sales and tips on Oct. 23. With the Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary match, a grand total of $16,818.64 was donated to the Breast Cancer Patient Assistance Fund. That’s a 12% increase from last year.
Coffee for a Cure happens every October. Nationwide, The Human Bean has raised more than $1.8 million in the past 14 years to benefit breast cancer causes in local communities. The money raised at The Human Bean in St. Joseph stays local.
Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary supports the Breast Cancer Patient Assistance Fund, which provides mammograms, education and post diagnosis support for breast cancer patients in our area. The fund also aids patients who need financial help while undergoing breast cancer treatment.