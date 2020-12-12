Greg Clement was inducted into the Ag Hall of Fame at the recent 16th annual Farm City Breakfast, an event hosted by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and presented by LifeLine Foods.
Clement was born and raised the second of five brothers on a farm in Northwest Missouri. He attended college and served six years in the National Guard. He broke horses from age 13 to 40. In 1984, he became an auctioneer and began work at the St. Joseph Stockyards. In 1992, he became a Missouri State Champion Auctioneer. He served as a full-time livestock auctioneer from 1984 to 2013 and as a market news reporter on KFEQ from 1989 to present. He has sold benefit auctions in the St. Joseph area for the Missouri Cattlemens Association, Noyes Home, Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, Ducks Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and several others.
He is married to his wife of 49 years, Kathi. They have two children, Amy and Jennifer.
The Farm City Breakfast was held virtually this year on Nov. 24. The event celebrates the agriculture economy in St. Joseph and serves as a scholarship fundraiser for agriculture majors.