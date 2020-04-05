As constant news of climbing coronavirus infections sweeps the world, one might find it difficult to see the light at the end of the tunnel. While times are a little uncertain, the help provided by St. Joseph residents is not.
A Facebook group titled COVID-19 Errands + Help (Saint Joseph, Missouri area) is serving as a virtual meeting place where more than 6,000 members request and offer help, share tips and make each other feel less alone.
“Its purpose is to give people a safe place to seek help, whether it be for items they are looking for that they need or errands they need fulfilled if they are at high risk,” founder Abby Palmer said. “It’s also a great place to find tips for cooking, cleaning and more.”
Palmer, a St. Joseph native and current University of Missouri student, was inspired by a similar group focused on the Columbia, Missouri, area and decided to create a group for her hometown. She runs the virtual meeting place with the help of four other team members.
“I did hope it would be successful just because I knew the greater the number of members there were, it meant that more help could be extended to others. Thankfully, that has happened and is still happening,” she said.
Palmer said she’s lost track of the good deeds members have done for each other, from updating the group about well-stocked grocery stores to delivering items completely free of charge.
“Today this wonderful woman went out of her way to bring me some ibuprofen and she brought me toothache medication and a 7UP,” member Mary Walters shared. “I offered her money but she did not take it. This woman helped me so much. She even offered to give me food and activities for my kids.”
Two other members pulled together to make sure an elderly, disabled woman with no means of transportation had groceries and other supplies.
“She asked for help on the page and I volunteered to give her a ride to and from the shop,” Ravyn Miller said. “Another lady donated eggs, toilet paper, paper towels and bread. At the store, the lady was not able to use her food stamps for cleaning supplies, so I picked up the bill. She was also trying to ration her food stamps, and instead of putting the remaining food back I also picked up the bill.”
In addition to tangible support, members also try to keep up spirits by posting entertaining videos, recipes, workout tips, advice on keeping kids entertained and important information about COVID-19.
“It’s important to remember the positive things, and I think the members in this group really see that within each other,” Palmer said. “It restores people’s hope of humanity.”