Kim Hubbard began a series of disability education books for children last year. The first book was about Down syndrome and autism. Recently, Hubbard published a second book about cerebral palsy and service dogs. March is cerebral palsy awareness month.
Each story is about a child who meets and befriends another child in their community who happens to have the disability the book is about. They learn from their friendship about the disability but mainly about how much they have in common. The stories are followed by teaching material about each disability in the form of facts about the specific disability and questions for discussion.
Hubbard’s books are self-published and sold on Amazon.
