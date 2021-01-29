Anna Bracciano, a Central High School senior, has been selected as a member of the 2021 Missouri All-State Orchestra.
Upon graduation, she plans to attend a university in Missouri to major in vocal performance and psychology. She is completing vocal auditions with four colleges. She would like to continue playing violin at either a university or in a community orchestra.
Before COVID, Bracciano volunteered her time playing at nursing homes, special events and meetings, weddings, funerals and church services.
Bracciano’s violin musical highlights include: Kansas City Youth Symphony Orchestra for the last two years, attending Interlochen Center for the Arts, Violin Institute in 2019, performing with the Piano Guys at the KC Midland Theatre as one of nine featured violinists, a gold rating for every violin solo played at district and state competitions during high school and district orchestra for four years.