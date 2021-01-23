Two years of research and planning paid off for a Central High School senior.
In early January, Bella Wiebelt-Smith was named a scholar in the Regeneron Science Talent Search, one of the most prestigious science and math competitions for seniors in the country.
“It’s really validating to me that like ‘OK, what I’m doing is worth something and it’s something that I can be proud of,’” she said.
Selected from 1,760 entrants, Wiebelt-Smith is one of 300 students in the country who will receive a $2,000 award, with an additional $2,000 going to her school.
Wiebelt-Smith won the scholarship with one of the most ambitious projects of her young life, a report titled “Investigation of Bacterial Gene Transcription from Promoters with Proximal i-motifs and G-quadruplexes.”
How does an 18-year-old find herself working on such a complex subject? Wiebelt-Smith said she started collaborating with Missouri Western State University professors like Dr. Jay Meyers and Dr. Todd Eckdahl in the department of biology.
“We started talking about DNA origami, which is like with really long sequences of DNA, you can get them to like fold into these cool structures. So then I went through all these different things. And I was getting kind of frustrated, because it seemed like research had been done,” Wiebelt-Smith said.
Brainstorming ideas, they looked into secondary DNA structures and their shapes, which Wiebelt-Smith said caught her attention immediately.
“I was like, ‘... This is something I really want to do.’ And from there, I kind of was able to develop my project into looking at how those affect gene expression in bacteria,” she said.
It’s subjects like this that have intrigued Wiebelt-Smith since her grandpa showed her how to do math when she was a child.
“We would just do little math problems and he would teach me little things. Or he taught me to memorize pi, or part of it. Little stuff like that got me interested,” she said.
Once she got on the research side of science in middle school, she said all bets were off.
“I love research because you go into the lab and you never really know what’s going to happen ... There will always be problems and always something to solve and look at it differently and try to take a different path to look at,” she said.
The same can be said for Wiebelt-Smith’s scholar submission project. Working in the Missouri Western lab, she said it took months of research, trial and error and cold-calling experts to help guide her.
“It’s something that (was a) time commitment to get in. But it’s something that I love doing. It was a really amazing experience,” she said.
Maya Ajmera, president and CEO of the Society for Science, said students like Wiebelt-Smith are the kind they love to highlight.
“She is considered one of the top 300 young scientists and engineers in the country, and she will be followed very closely in terms of her her path of what she wants to do, in terms of solving the world’s most intractable problems,” she said.
It’s an honor that Ajmera said St. Joseph should be proud of, that one of the city’s own is likely going to be leading the future of science and math.
“What was so amazing is the ingenuity of young people, that when you come across an obstacle, you’re going to get around it, you’re going to make it happen. And you have many young people who are motivated, and it gives me great hope for this country,” she said.
What comes next for Wiebelt-Smith remains to be seen. By press time, she’ll find out whether or not she’ll make it to the next round of Regeneron Science Talent Search scholars, where the top 40 students are chosen, receive a $25,000 scholarship and go through a series of interviews about their subject, meet with several different government agencies and compete for the top prize, a $200,000 scholarship.
While Wiebelt-Smith said she doesn’t hold hope of making it to the semifinals, she said she has found a love in her research that will likely guide her future in teaching.
“I might want to be a college professor because they just helped me find this whole new passion for myself. I want to be able to help other people find their like home in the lab, because I can’t picture myself any place else other than a lab now,” she said.