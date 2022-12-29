Diane Waddell and Emily Fite (copy)

Diane Waddell, left and Emily Fite, owners of the Center for JOY, stand in front of the building at 1202 Felix St. It will host an interfaith 2022 Peace Gathering, meant to end 2022 on a positive note of unity.

 File Photo | News-Press NOW

A local center for healing will end 2022 with peace, love and understanding.

Religions and beliefs from across the spectrum will gather at the Center for JOY for an end-of-the-year Peace Gathering.

