Diane Waddell, left and Emily Fite, owners of the Center for JOY, stand in front of the building at 1202 Felix St. It will host an interfaith 2022 Peace Gathering, meant to end 2022 on a positive note of unity.
A local center for healing will end 2022 with peace, love and understanding.
Religions and beliefs from across the spectrum will gather at the Center for JOY for an end-of-the-year Peace Gathering.
“This is a time when we can look together and just seek a route of hospitality and sharing joy,” said Diane Waddell, president of the Center For Joy.
The fifth installment of the spiritual gathering will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Center for JOY, 1202 Felix St.
The gathering will bring together people from all walks of life sharing pieces of their beliefs, ranging from Buddhist prayers to Tibetan singing bowls, Native American and Christian traditions and Jewish and Muslim peace prayers.
With everyone sitting in a circle, the event is meant to be a show of understanding and equality.
“That’s a wonderful way to share the commonality of who we are,” Waddell said. “It’s a quiet time of refreshment and re-gathering ourselves, re-dedication.”
Because people tend to get bogged down in their differences, from political beliefs to the way they operate as people, Waddell said they can sometimes lose sight of what they have in common. It’s why she sees an event like this as vital to the community.
“Everybody is different. But this is a time when we can look together and share that compassion. It’s a good feeling,” she said.
The gathering also helps further the mission of the Center of JOY, which stands for Justice, Outreach and Yoga by promoting love across all religions and people.
“The Center for JOY, it is based on honoring the compassion and the loving kindness in all faiths and the commonality we have in all of those. So this is probably one of the best times that we have to share that,” she said.
It also puts a nice cap on the year that the Center of JOY had, with its successful Community Market events, which brought people from all over to share food, art and community with each other.
“It was really good to be able to offer that sense of, ‘Let’s gather together with local artists and people in the community and just be together and share space together,’” she said.
To be able to host an event like the Peace Gathering to close out the year, while starting the new one on positive, solid footing, is a privilege, Waddell said.
“We really like to honor the walks that other faiths take in compassion, peace and justice and loving kindness,” Waddell said.
