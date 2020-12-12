The second annual Caregiver of the Year award ceremony was held recently to honor caregivers across Northwest Missouri. The ceremony was hosted by Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory and held in conjunction with The Compassion Point, a Meierhoffer program that offers resources and recognition for caregivers.
The Caregiver of the Year award ceremony honors caregivers in St. Joseph and surrounding areas for their service to the community. Throughout the year, four caregivers were awarded quarterly in four separate categories: home health, hospital staff, assisted living/nursing home and hospice.
This year’s winners were:
Vickie Lewis, hospital staff
Kysha Wible, nursing facilities/assisted living
Krystal Wilson, home health
Lindsey Martin, hospice care
One of the quarterly caregiver winners is selected annually as the Caregiver of the Year to win a special award for dedication and service excellence. This year, Heidi Sidwell of Mosaic Hospice was selected. Sidwell’s nominator described her as someone who “exemplifies what a nurse should be. Heidi’s kindness, compassion, integrity, professionalism and knowledge are present in her everyday care. Heidi’s ability to adapt to every situation is what makes her care so special.”
Most caregivers are nominated by a friend or community member that has watched their impact firsthand. The program is open to all caregivers that serve the Northwest Missouri area, whether they are for-profit or not-for-profit with the goal to honor great caregivers. The next deadline for submissions is Jan. 25. For more information, call Jane Graves at 816-271-0338 or fill out an application online at thecompassionpoint.com/nomination.