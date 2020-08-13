Since 2015, a historic mansion and a bevy of classic cars have collaborated for an day of revved engines and rare local artifacts.
“During this event, while people are (checking out) the car, they can also come into the mansion for free,” Kristina Nicholson, a spokesperson for St. Joseph Museums, said.
Hosting the “Past to Present Car Show,” the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion will again team up with The Knuckle Draggerz Car Club to showcase vehicles of all types at its location at 1100 Charles St. from noon to 3 p.m.
While the combination of history might seem odd on paper, it’s worked out well for both sides, as the mansion sees a bigger response every year, from both visitors and people bringing their cars, bikes and trucks from a variety of eras.
“The best part about this event is that it really shows people the dedication and hard work that is put into the cars, because some of it goes from old, old old cars up to some of the newer cars and motorcycles,” Nicholson said.
The mansion benefits both from the attention given to it and financially from the $1 admission charge, $15 car entry and $25 vendor fees. The fees go toward renovations and beautification efforts for Wyeth-Tootle.
“Some of the proceeds are donated to the mansion to help with the upkeep and to keep it running. And then also to get people aware of where we’re at right now,” Nicholson said.
For the afternoon, the mansion and its surrounding streets will be filled with vehicles that range from vintage classics to modern rides. There also will be food vendors, music and giveaways.
It’s a nice change from the isolation and lack of celebrations that St. Joseph has had this summer, Nicholson said.
“We’ve been cooped up for so long and there’s been so much anxiety about everything that it will be nice to see people smiling and happy and getting out and enjoying a nice Saturday afternoon,” she said.
Registration for vehicles will start at 9 a.m. The show and mansion tour are open to all ages.