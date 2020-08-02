This weekend, Robidoux Resident Theatre will do what few local arts organizations have been to — host an entertainment event that was scheduled before a public health crisis.
At its own Ruby Theater, the group will wrap up its two-week run of the musical “Always ... Patsy Cline” With social distancing measures in place and masks required for its staff, RRT sees it as a way to continue performing. As more big local events cancel, it’s become a rare instance of an arts group moving forward.
“My feeling right now is that we have learned and developed a good strategy for being able to safely perform the shows here that have a smaller cast, a smaller venue. So, at this point, that is our plan,” Sandy Burg, executive director for RRT, said.
But RRT also has felt the sting of having to cancel an event because of the pandemic. Scheduled to open its 2020-21 Mainstage season at the Missouri Theater, the musical “School of Rock” was intended to be a fun, celebratory time at the venue that has seen little activity during the past couple of months. Instead, it’s been indefinitely postponed.
“Those shows at the Missouri, those shows cost $35,000. That’s a huge, huge risk. Obviously, I cannot afford to do those shows and only sell $15,000 in tickets,” Burg said.
Because the number of seats in the Missouri Theater would be drastically reduced to meet social distancing guidelines, as well as the prospect of putting the health of its cast, crew and patrons in jeopardy, it felt right to delay the show.
“We felt it would be very unfair to our cast and crew to have them work for eight weeks on a show that may or may not happen in October,” RRT said in a statement in July.
It also brings into question future Missouri Theater productions if the number of infected people continues to go up.
“At this point, you know, we’re hoping for the Christmas shows. But of course, we’ll be waiting to see how everything’s going,” Burg said.
The cancellation is one of many that has happened during the past couple of weeks that brings into question if there will be any big events in the area this fall.
Other Canceled Events:
JoeStock Music Festival/World Tenderloin Championship — For the first time in a decade, the local music showcase JoeStock will not go on as planned. Normally held during Labor Day weekend, it was announced that the event is canceled. Along with that was the planned World Tenderloin Championship, organized by Jay Kerner, the man who dubbed St. Joseph the “Tenderloin Capital of the World.” “The whole idea was to bring people to town for this. We think people would travel for this event. We had a lot of commitments from a lot of people to do that. So, you know, people all over the place are kind of bummed out,” Kerner said. Proceeds from the championship were going to be used to help fund the St. Joseph Music Foundation, which organizes JoeStock. Instead, Kerner has taken to his online newspaper’s site, regularjoepaper.com, where people can donate $1 to vote for their favorite tenderloin spot in the world. All of the money will go to the foundation.
“We’re getting votes from several states. Those crazy tenderloin people been passing around all amongst themselves ... So whoever wins this thing is going to be whoever got behind it and promoted it themselves the best,” he said.
The hopes are the inaugural championship will happen in 2021, Kerner said.
Josephine Expo — The annual weekend celebration of women that normally happens in the fall will have to wait until 2021. Normally held at the Civic Arena, filled with vendors and performers, it was determined to be too risky for the health of its staff and patrons to go forward. “We had some fun things planned. The last thing I’d want, though, is for my vendors, performers or anyone attending to get really sick from being in such a large-scale indoor event around so many people. I’m afraid 2020 is just not the year for big events,” Carole Dunn, Josephine Expo coordinator, said. The magazine hopes to continue the Expo in October 2021. “We will be so glad to see all our loyal Josephine fans by then. I miss them already,” Dunn said.
Southside Fall Festival — In any other year, the Southside Fall Festival is the local signifier that summer is over and fall is coming into full bloom. That type of celebration will have to wait until 2021, as it announced in July that it would not happen this year. “There was a lengthy discussion on how we could best protect the community, vendors and volunteers,” Gary Pettis, festival vice chair, said in a previous interview. This is the first time in the festival’s more than 30-year run that it’s had to cancel. The closest it came before that was when torrential rain delayed it a month in 2016. The festival’s committee said it will continue its planned theme of “Everyday Hero: Honoring working men and women on the front lines” for its 2021 installment.