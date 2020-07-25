Gabriel Miller of Amazonia, Missouri, mechanical engineering, and Caleb Gach of St. Joseph, engineering management, made the honor list for the spring 2020 semester at the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla. To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
Gabrielle Cotton of Union Star, Missouri, has been named to the 2020 spring semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.