Anh Tuan Nguyen of Saint Joseph, a full-time, undergraduate student earning a degree in management and leadership at Fontbonne University in St. Louis, was named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List.
Dean’s List honorees must earn a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher upon completion of the 2020 spring semester. More than 300 students appear on Fontbonne University’s spring 2020 dean’s list.
Oklahoma State University awarded degrees to 3,840 students this past spring, according to the Office of the Registrar.
Missouri graduates include:
Bridgette Nicole French Harbison, St. Joseph.
Kristin Strong, Maysville, Missouri.
McPherson College, a four-year private college located in central Kansas, recognizes its highest academic achievers in its spring 2020 Honor Roll and Honorable Mention.
To qualify for the honor roll, students must be a full-time student and earn a grade point average of 3.55 or higher during the previous term. Students earning a grade point average of 3.25 to 3.54 are named to the honorable mention.
Area students include:
Cole Hinton of Wathena, Kansas
Wichita State University has announced the names of more than 3,700 students who were on the WSU dean’s honor roll for spring 2020.
To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Area students include:
Hiawatha, Kansas
John M. Denner
Platte City, Missouri
Bryce E. Bearden
Ashley G. Rhinehart
Joshua L. Richardson
William B. Valentine
Sabetha, Kansas
Matthew M. Burdick
St. Joseph
Victoria E. Crooks
Noah M. Dennis
Amy N. Jackson
Seneca, Kansas
Calli F. Claas
Rebecca J. Haverkamp
Caroline Ehlert of St. Joseph made the University of Nebraska (Lincoln) College of Education and Human Sciences Spring 2020 Dean’s List. To be eligible, students must have a minimum semester grade point average of 3.75.
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire extends congratulations to the 3,100 students named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List.
Area students include:
Camarie Slagle of Savannah, Missouri.
Brooklyn Hawley of Barnard, Missouri, has been named to the President’s Lists at Drake University.
To be eligible for the President’s list students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Spring 2020 semester at Drake.
The College of Saint Mary has announced the exceptional achievements of students with the release of the Dean’s List and President’s Honor Roll for the Spring 2020 Semester. In total, 220 students were named to the honorary dean’s list, while 164 students made the President’s Honor Roll.
To qualify for the College of Saint Mary Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher after completing at least 12 semester hours as a full-time student. For inclusion in the President’s Honor Roll, students must earn a 3.9 GPA or above.
Area students include:
Hannah Faherty of Edgerton, Missouri, Dean’s list