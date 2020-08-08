Four area residents have been named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the spring 2020 semester at Baylor University. Students honored on the Dean’s List are Baylor undergraduates with a minimum semester grade point average of 3.7 with no grade lower than a C while enrolled in a minimum of 12 graded semester hours.
Those on the list from our area include: Jada Rosa, College of Arts & Sciences, Hiawatha, Kansas; Tyson Reece Arnold, College of Arts and Sciences, Maryville, Missouri; and Ronald A. Burr, College of Arts & Sciences and Sarah Ann Burr, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences, both of St. Joseph.
Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester, which ended May 16. Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the President’s list. Full-time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.95 are named to the Dean’s List.
Those area residents who have earned these honors are:
Bethany, Missouri
Madison Hemenway, Dean’s List.
Platte City, Missouri
Shelley Laures, Dean’s List; and Stephanie Laures, Dean’s List.
Sabetha, Kansas
Eric Renyer, Dean’s List.
St. Joseph
Matthew Austin, Dean’s List; Jaiden Bristol, Dean’s List; Victoria D’Arcangelis, President’s List; and Claudia Kammerer, Dean’s List.
Seneca, Kansas
Dominic Hammes, Dean’s List.