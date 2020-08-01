Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester, which ended May 16. Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the President's list. Full-time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.95 are named to the Dean's List. 

Those area residents who have earned these honors are:

Bethany, Missouri

Madison Hemenway, Dean's List.

Platte City, Missouri

Shelley Laures, Dean's List; and Stephanie Laures, Dean's List.

Sabetha, Kansas

Eric Renyer, Dean's List.

St. Joseph

Matthew Austin, Dean's List; Jaiden Bristol, Dean's List; Victoria D'Arcangelis, President's List; and Claudia Kammerer, Dean's List.

Seneca, Kansas

Dominic Hammes, Dean's List.