More than 150 years before the Black Lives Matter movement, people were fighting for the equal rights of Black residents.
Itinerant ministers and abolitionists roamed the country preaching the evils of slavery even before President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 ending slavery.
Pardee Butler of Atchison County, Kansas, was one such man. He even risked his life fighting the cause of slavery.
“The man definitely had some sand,” said Steve Caplinger of the Atchison County Historical Society.
Butler, an abolitionist and minister, came with a group of like-minded believers from out east in 1850 when Atchison was the largest city in the area where everyone went to trade. The party came to Kansas by way of Iowa, bypassing Missouri, a pro-slavery state.
Atchison County at the time had many pro-slavery supporters. On Saturday mornings, Butler would climb on his street-corner soapbox and preach about the evils of slavery to the residents.
The town’s newspapers reflected the division of feelings about slavery. One promoted the views of slavery while the rival paper espoused the views of equality.
Butler tried to tip the balance towards equality.
One Saturday, Butler was absconded from his soapbox by a mob of pro-slavery supporters.
“They wanted to permanently silence him,” Caplinger said.
The mob took Butler to the river where they tarred him and covered his body in wool before tying him to a couple of logs with his baggage, a loaf of bread and a derogatory flag, Caplinger said.
“He was lucky they didn’t hang him on the spot, Caplinger said. “Rather than hang him, they decided to let the providence of God decide his fate.”
As fate would have it, Butler’s makeshift raft got tangled up in some brush on his river journey and the minister was able to somehow untie himself and walk back home where he was back on the street corner preaching again the following Saturday.
A replica of the flag and the raft are part of a display inside the Atchison County Historical Society museum. The actual flag hangs inside the State Historical Society building in Topeka.