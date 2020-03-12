Enjoy one of America's best-loved comfort foods. Ground bison has a real beef flavor. Using bison for the meatloaf reduces the calories and fat content.
The meatloaf takes only 15 minutes to bake. The secret is to bake it on a baking sheet, which allows hot air to circulate all around the meat for quick cooking.
What's meatloaf without mashed potatoes? I use sweet potatoes mixed with chopped green bell pepper for a tasty side dish. And, they take only a few minutes to make using a microwave oven.
Helpful Hints:
_ Grass-fed ground beef can be used instead of ground buffalo.
_ Frozen chopped onion is used in the recipe to cut down on preparation time. Regular onion can be used instead.
Countdown:
_ Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
_ Prepare ingredients.
_ Make meatloaf and place in oven.
_ Microwave potatoes.
Shopping List:
To buy: 1 package frozen chopped onion, 1 small container prepared reduced-fat pesto sauce, 1 small container plain bread crumbs, } pound ground buffalo, } pound sweet potatoes, 1 green bell pepper, and 1 can olive oil spray.
Staples: olive oil, egg, salt and black peppercorns.
___
PESTO MEATLOAF
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
Olive oil spray
1/2 cup frozen chopped onion, defrosted
1/2 cup prepared reduced-fat pesto sauce, divided use
1/4 cup plain bread crumbs
3/4 pound ground buffalo
1 egg white
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil and spray with olive oil spray. Mix onion, 2 tablespoons pesto sauce, bread crumbs, ground buffalo and egg white together. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide in two, place on baking tray and shape into 2 loaves about 6 inches by 3 inches. Bake 15 minutes. Serve on two dinner plates and spoon remaining pesto sauce on top.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 325 calories (28% from fat), 10.3 g fat (2.3 g saturated, 4.5 g monounsaturated), 111 mg cholesterol, 42.2 g protein, 12.9 g carbohydrates, 1.2 g fiber, 342 mg sodium.
MASHED SWEET POTATOES
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
3/4 pound sweet potatoes, about 2 1/2-cups
1 cup coarsely chopped green bell pepper
1 tablespoon olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black
Microwave method: Wash potatoes, prick skin with a knife in several places, wrap in paper towel and microwave on high 5 minutes. Cut in half and scoop out flesh into a bowl and mash with a fork.
Stovetop method: Wash, peel and cut potatoes into 2-inch pieces. Place in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Cover with a lid and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes. Drain. Mash potatoes with a fork.
To finish:
Add green pepper to the mashed potatoes. Mix in oil and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 215 calories (29% from fat), 6.9 g fat (1 g saturated, 3.3 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 3.1 g protein, 36.5 g carbohydrates, 5.9 g fiber, 95 mg sodium.