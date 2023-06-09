Women's Democratic Club

Outgoing President Jill Miller installed the newly-elected officers for 2023-2025 for the Buchanan County Women’s Democratic Club at the Club’s May 23 meeting held at the San Jose Steakhouse in St. Joseph.

Makayla Brassfield, St. Joseph Elementary School Grade 6 Teacher and LaTonya Williams, St. Joseph School Board President, provided the meeting program, “Dealing with Racism.”

