Jill Miller, left, receives a pink hammer as outgoing BCWDC president from Dee Dee Squires. Under Miller's leadership, the Club continued to meet during COVID and today's membership exceeds 30 members. It meets monthly at lunch at San Jose, provides financial support for Democratic candidates and co-sponsors programs with other Democratic and social justice groups locally.
Pictured left to right: Karen Steeby, Corresponding Secretary; Brenda Lebsack, Treasurer; Jill Miller, Outgoing President; Caroline Merrigan, President: Terri Lowdon, Vice President; Sharon Eggleston, Corresponding Secretary and Dee Dee Squires, Parliamentarian.
Pictured left to right: Karen Steeby, Corresponding Secretary; Brenda Lebsack, Treasurer; Jill Miller, Outgoing President; Caroline Merrigan, President: Terri Lowdon, Vice President; Sharon Eggleston, Corresponding Secretary and Dee Dee Squires, Parliamentarian.
Outgoing President Jill Miller installed the newly-elected officers for 2023-2025 for the Buchanan County Women’s Democratic Club at the Club’s May 23 meeting held at the San Jose Steakhouse in St. Joseph.
Makayla Brassfield, St. Joseph Elementary School Grade 6 Teacher and LaTonya Williams, St. Joseph School Board President, provided the meeting program, “Dealing with Racism.”
