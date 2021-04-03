Our local libraries want to let you know about some of the great books you can check out from one of their branches. This week, the St. Joseph Public Library offers young options for older readers. For more similar items, check out their website at sjpl.lib.mo.us and the catalog at sjpl.ent.sirsi.net.
No reader should have to apologize for liking a particular type of book. Some adults feel shy about admitting they enjoy young adult books, and your library friends think you should get over that. Young adult books are entertaining, well written, tackle many serious issues in hopeful ways, are full of emotion (think release) and are often quick reads. Here is a selection of young adult books hand-picked by Jenny Ellis, who leads the Forever Young Adult Book Club for the St. Joseph Public Library. Happy reading!
“Serious Moonlight” by Jenn Bennett is a book I have read three times. I’m addicted to the mystery surrounding the hotel where Birdie works the night shift during the summer before college. The story has some Agatha Christie vibes going on. I wouldn’t call the novel a full-fledged mystery, but that’s the part of the story that I prefer. Nothing against the budding romance happening, I am a romance reader too. I’ve read all of Jenn Bennett’s books and love them all for different reasons. She even has a YA retelling of “You’ve Got Mail.”
“The Light in Hidden Places” by Sharon Cameron is a great young adult novel for those who love historical fiction, especially World War II fiction. Some adults might even remember this story from a Kellie Martin movie from the 1990s. It’s about a Catholic girl who hides 13 Jews during the war and is based on a true story. I’ve always been a little obsessed with WWII fiction and nonfiction thanks to reading “The Diary of a Young Girl” by Anne Frank at an early age.
The “Shadowhunters” series by Cassandra Clare is good for adults who love a long series. Technically it’s a handful of different series, but it’s most helpful if you start with the first book published. There are 13 novels, seven companion books and seven upcoming books. Personally, I read them in publication order. Some readers suggest chronologically, but since there are still books coming out I find publication order the easiest approach. The first book in the series is “City of Bones” and the latest release is “Chain of Iron,” which clocks in at 688 pages. This might sound overwhelming, but it’s really a great series even though I’m not normally a fantasy reader. Plus I met the author in Omaha a couple of years ago and she was super nice.
I adore Shea Ernshaw’s writing. “Winterwood” is the type of young adult book that I hesitate to even label young adult. This story could take place at any age, and honestly, you don’t think about the character’s age as you’re reading the story. I could not put this book down. It’s the type of book that the minute you’re done you want to turn back to page 1 and start all over again. The story has a witchy element without being supernatural. I want to live in this novel. There’s a line about tea that I instantly took a picture of since I love tea.
“Eleanor and Park” by Rainbow Rowell is another great book. This author is a must-read for me and not only because she once came to my book club. She only lives a couple of hours from here. While not a high schooler in the 1980s, she was actually born in that decade, it was nice reading about the pre-internet age. Eleanor and Park are both outsiders, each with relatable struggles, some a little too real for people. The book has been banned in a few high schools. The author keeps hinting she’s going to write a book about Eleanor and Park as adults. I’d be first in line for that book.
