Our local libraries want to let you know about some of the great books you can check out from one of their branches. This week, Rolling Hills Library has the following titles to share with you. For more items, check out their website at rhcl.org and the catalog at rollinghills.biblionix.com.
Rolling Hills’ 2021 summer reading program for all ages has a theme this year of “Tails and Tales,” focusing on animal stories. Here are some books that center around our best friends on four paws — dogs.
Best friends Stevie and Logan are raising an energetic border collie named Bean while working through their angst at turning 30 years old with a long bucket list of things not yet done in life in “The Conundrum of Collies” by A. G. Henley. Not willing to risk the friendship, Stevie decides she is going to help Logan find a wife even though she herself wishes to fulfill their youthful promise to marry each other if they are still single at 30. The book is Henley’s sixth in her “Love & Pets” series and a fun romp in the friends-turned-lovers romance subgenre, with an extra scoop of dog wisdom tossed in.
In “Aslan: Running Joy” by Kristin Kaldahl, 14-year-old Krissy is recovering from a kidney transplant and wants to train her sheltie for dog agility. But she doesn’t know if she can keep up with Aslan and deal with her own health issues as well, and her dog doesn’t seem all that interested in competing. Alternating between human and dog narrators, eventually, the reader learns that “God always brings the right dog at the right time.”
Do humans save dogs, or do dogs save humans? What does it mean to be a part of a pack? Or a family? “The Mountaintop School for Dogs and Other Second Chances” by Ellen Cooney weaves a story around rescued and abandoned dogs who are brought to a remote shelter for training and rehabilitation. Evie is in recovery from drug addiction and wants to become a dog trainer, so she bluffs her way in and begins to compile her own “manual” of techniques. While some of the rescue stories may be heartbreaking, the goal of emerging on the other side of tragedy is clear.
We hope the worst of the pandemic is behind us, but breakthroughs still are being made with COVID-19, particularly in using dogs to detect the virus. Maria Goodavage documents these and other medical help activities in “Doctor Dogs: How Our Best Friends Are Becoming Our Best Medicine.” There are dogs that detect cancer and Parkinson’s disease and dogs that alert people to seizures and diabetic lows or highs and other life-threatening physical ailments. Goodavage reveals the revolutionary ways dogs are helping those with autism, anxiety, depression, schizophrenia and post-traumatic stress disorder.
In her debut novel “The Bright Side Sanctuary for Animals,” Becky Mandelbaum delves into the love between mothers and daughters and humans and animals alike. Ariel travels back to western Kansas after a hate crime targets her mother’s animal sanctuary. Her fiancé Dex follows while she finds her first love, Gideon, working at the site. While making amends with her mother, Ariel discovers that love and home are a refuge no matter how far we travel.
