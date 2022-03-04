Warmer weather means we’re feeling the itch to travel and explore here at the library. On a hunch that others might also be feeling a little stir crazy, the St. Joseph Public Library is sharing travel-related books this month. Visit the library’s online catalog at sjpl.ent.sirsi.net/ to find these or to do a little book exploring of your own.
“Fodor’s the Complete Guide to the National Parks of the USA” by Katherine Anderson and others. Fodor’s is known for its travel books and this paperback book does not disappoint. It is packed with maps, recommendations and everything else you need to plan for a trip to one or more U.S. National Parks. It might not fit in a pocket but it would certainly travel well in a backpack, so whether you want to visit the Acadia National Park, the Zion National Park or one of 60 others, you’ll get lots of advice on how to make your trip the best it can be.
“Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer’s Guide” by Cecily Wong and others. Are you a foodie or an adventurous soul? “Gastro Obscura” might be the book for you. Covering all seven continents, “Gastro Obscura” serves up ingredients, food adventures and interesting information about history and cultures too. Did we mention there is a recipe or two included? You might not want to actually eat all the foods that are featured but it can sure be fun to read about them.
”National Parks of America” by Amy Balfour and others. This book isn’t as portable as the Fodor’s guide highlighted above but it sure is a beauty. Published by Lonely Planet, another well-respected travel guide producer, this offers breathtaking pictures and suggested itineraries for America’s 62 National Parks. The writers explain how to get to the parks, where to stay and point out what wildlife and plants each park is known for. Whether you are planning a trip or just want to learn more about the National Park system, this is a great book to check out.
“Travels with George: In Search of Washington and his Legacy” by Nathaniel Philbrick. When George Washington became president in 1798, the United States of America was still a political experiment. Washington traveled the new nation to talk to ordinary citizens about their lives and their feelings about his new government. Philbrick, along with his wife and dog, followed the tour of America that Washington took. He bluntly and honestly deals with George Washington’s legacy. Philbrick paints a picture of 18th century America as divided and fraught as it is today, and he comes to understand how Washington convinced the citizenry that they were now all Americans, creating a sense of national solidarity that hadn’t existed before.
”We Came We Saw We Left: A Family Gap Year” by Charles Wheelan. The Wheelan family did what many of us dream of: they took nine months off to travel the world. A few years before COVID-19 became a thing, they left everything behind including work, school and the family dogs to travel the world on a modest budget. The book chronicles nine months across six continents with two parents and three teenagers. It offers both “how-to” and “how-not-to” anecdotes and is often a laugh-out-loud account of their trip. Wheelan paints a picture of adventure, juggling themes of local politics, global economics and family dynamics while exploring answers to questions like “Where can you get treatment for a flesh-eating bacteria your daughter picked up two continents ago?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.