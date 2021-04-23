Our local libraries want to let you know about some of the great books you can check out from one of their branches. This week, Rolling Hills Library has the following titles to share with you. For more new-ish items, check out their website at rhcl.org.
Twenty-three years past the publication of Tom Brokaw’s landmark book, “The Greatest Generation,” people still are fascinated with stories set in and around the time of World War II. As we quickly lose the last remaining veterans of that war, there are more stories waiting to be told, and recently a popular way to tell them is through historical fiction. These are character-driven stories where oftentimes the war itself is either a minor player or the central antagonist, and while the stories themselves are not the truth they can often illustrate the ravages of war better than any documentary.
Set in 1940 England at the mysterious country estate Bletchley Park, the best minds in Britain train to break German military codes, including both men and women in the quest. Kate Quinn’s “The Rose Code” follows vivacious Osla, imperious Mab, and shy Beth as they apply their skills to unscrambling codes for the Allies. But war and loss will pressure their friendship, and secrecy and lies will tear the three apart only for them to come together again after the war to solve one last puzzle.
Covering past and present, “The Venice Sketchbook” by Rhys Bowen follows Caroline Grant as she unravels a mystery set on the deathbed of her Aunt Lettie and what happened to the woman in Venice in the years leading up to World War II. Lettie visits Venice again and again, meeting and falling in love with a man who can never be hers, but maybe falling more in love with Venice itself. All Caroline has is a sketchbook and three keys to help her discover what happened to Lettie as the war was closing in and what secrets she had protected all those years.
Kristin Hannah’s “The Nightingale” is set to become a major motion picture and tells the stories of two sisters, each trying to survive in German-occupied, war-torn France. This heartbreakingly beautiful novel shows the moral choices that must be made in a time of war and how we do not always find the courage we think will be there in moments of strife and challenge. Can Vianne and Isabelle choose different paths and still remain loyal to each other and to France? Can they live through this war and still live with themselves and their secrets?
Rome, Italy, is the setting for the novel “Eternal” by Lisa Scottoline. Known for her thrillers, Scottoline has turned to historical fiction in this tale of three friends. As teenagers in the late 1930s, Elisabetta, Marco and Sandro are unaware of the looming fate of their monumental city until Mussolini comes to power and then later aligns himself with the Nazis. Friendships are tested and love blooms, even in the dark early days of the war. As anti-Semitism rises, the three friends and their families must struggle through dark moments and unexpected betrayals, realizing that only love can survive the ravages of war.
Based on true events of World War II, Janet Skeslien Charles’ “The Paris Library” weaves the tale of the American Library in Paris and how it resisted the Nazis with its only weapon, books. Odile and her fellow librarians are stunned when the Nazis march into Paris. They work feverishly to save the books and get them into people’s hands despite many roadblocks and suspicions of espionage. The story switches to Montana in the 1980s, where a much older Odile creates a friendship with teenager Lily, who is struggling with traumatic events of her own while also wanting to hear more stories of the war. Told in two time periods, this story focuses on the power of books and literature to make a difference in the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.