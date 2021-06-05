Our local libraries want to let you know about some of the great books you can check out from one of their branches. For more items, check out the St. Joseph Public Library’s website at sjpl.lib.mo.us and the catalog at sjpl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default.

Because dads are honored in June, the staff at the St. Joseph Public Library is highlighting books that are sure to appeal to male readers. That doesn’t mean women won’t like the books too, but you won’t find a bodice-ripper among them. From science fiction to baseball to history, there is a lot to enjoy in this month’s selection of books.

It is no surprise that Andy Weir’s latest sci-fi thriller, “Project Hail Mary,” is an instant best-seller. It is filled with the cool science and witty banter Weir is known for. He was a software engineer who turned his love of aerospace and the hard sciences into a writing career. In this story, the protagonist, Ryland Grace, has been asleep for a long, long time. He awakes to find himself millions of miles from home and alone. His mission, if he can ever remember it, is to conquer an extinction-level threat to our species. Strap yourself in for a fun ride.

“Lou Gehrig: The Lost Memoir” by Alan D. Gaff offers a look at a baseball great. The legendary baseball player Lou Gehrig sat down to write the story of his life and career in 1927. He was at his peak, fresh off a record-breaking season with the World Series champion Yankees. Gehrig’s personal remembrances were published that year as popular weekly columns in The Oakland Tribune. Historian Alan Gaff discovered the lost memoir and published it for the first time as a book. Gaff also included his own commentary along with the original columns that Gehrig penned.

”Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family” by Robert Kolker is a nonfiction book about the family of Don and Mimi Galvin. From the outside, it seemed as though this family with 12 children was living the American dream. But behind the scenes were psychological breakdowns, violence and hidden abuse. By the mid-1970s six of the 10 Galvin boys were diagnosed as schizophrenic and the Galvins became one of the first families to be studied by the National Institutes of Mental Health. Their story offers a history of the science of schizophrenia along with the Galvins’ journey with the disease.

“A Most Beautiful Thing: The True Story of America’s First All-Black High School Rowing Team” by Arshay Cooper is a true story of a group of teens from Chicago’s west side who formed America’s first all-black high school rowing team. Arshay Cooper noticed a recruiting poster for the Crew Team at his high school and decided to try out for the team. He and his teammates learned how to row, some of them never having been in the water before. The sport takes them from the streets of Chicago to the halls of the Ivy League. It is no surprise Cooper and his team faced many challenges along the way. This is an inspiring story about the teammates who changed a sport and their lives for the better. Interested folks should also look for a documentary with the same name.

On Winston Churchill’s first day as Britain’s prime minister, Germany invaded Holland and Belgium. Poland and Czechoslovakia had already fallen, and the Dunkirk evacuation was just two weeks away. Drawing on diaries, original archival documents and once-secret intelligence reports, “The Splendid and the Vile: a Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson focuses on Churchill’s first year in office through the day-to-day experience of prime minister, his family and his cadre of close advisers. Larson writes about a time when in the face of unrelenting horror, Churchill’s eloquence, courage and perseverance held a country together.