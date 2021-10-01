St. Joseph Public Library Teen Services librarian Kelsey Weber is a fan of scary fiction and has picked out five delightfully creepy books to get you in the mood for Halloween. Read on ... if you dare!
In “A Head Full of Ghosts” by Paul Tremblay, the Barrett family is devastated when their 14-year-old daughter Marjorie is diagnosed with acute schizophrenia. They begin to question if Marjorie is suffering from a mental illness or if it is something sinister. Fast-forward to more than a decade later, and the events are once again thrown in the face of Marjorie’s sister, Merry. Merry is forced to face the truth, or what she believed was the truth, of what happened to her sister. Tremblay is fantastic at not only taking you through endless twists and turns throughout his stories but also developing characters that will stay with you long after you’ve finished the book. Bonus points: Horror master Stephen King was quoted saying, “This book scared the hell out of me.”
In “The Final Girl Support Group” by Grady Hendrix, Lynnette earned the title of “final girl” when she was the lone survivor of a massacre more than 20 years ago. Since that day, she’s lived her life anticipating another attack and preparing for the worst. Lynnette finds friendship in five other final girls, who attend a recurring support group to help cope with the lasting trauma. Lynnette’s fear becomes a reality when someone begins targeting the group. If you are a fan of the classic slasher movies from the ‘80s and ‘90s, this is the book for you! I fell in love with the female characters who somehow managed to survive the unthinkable and continue to kick butt through it all. This is a compulsive read that will give you all kinds of nostalgia.
In “Home Before Dark” by Riley Sager, Maggie Holt has lived her entire life as a member of “that” family — the family that lived in Baneberry Hall. The hauntings that occurred at Baneberry Hall were documented by her father, Ewan, in his best-selling nonfiction book, “House of Horrors.” After Ewan dies, Baneberry Hall is passed down to Maggie, and she decides to renovate the house and officially move on. As Maggie begins the renovation project, things begin to happen that mirror what her father wrote decades ago, making her question everything she thought she knew. Perfect for fans of a classic, gothic/haunted house story, “Home Before Dark” is a great book to get you in the mood for the spooky season. Be prepared to sleep with the lights on!
In “The Whisper Man” by Alex North, Tom Kennedy is forced to start over after the death of his wife. Starting over is hard enough, but especially in a town like Featherbank, where the residents are still haunted by the memories of serial killer Frank Carter, aka “The Whisper Man.” Although Frank was captured and imprisoned decades ago, everyone still tells the story of The Whisper Man. Tom and his son, Jake, are just settling in when another young boy is abducted similarly to those of 25 years ago. Rumors of The Whisper Man begin to circulate, scaring the residents into believing Frank Carter has somehow struck again. That unnerving feeling turns into utter horror when Jake tells Tom that someone has been whispering to him through the window at night. As a mother of three, this book terrified me. Ghosts, monsters and haunted houses truly do not compare to the horror that is a serial killer who is targeting children.
In “Clown in a Cornfield” by Adam Cesare, Quinn and her father have recently moved to Kettle Springs to start over. Kettle Springs residents are politically divided, with the older ones arguing for tradition while the younger people fight for progress. The town teens soon realize the fight for progress is nothing compared to the fight for their lives when a homicidal clown begins to wreak havoc on the town, determined to get rid of the younger generation for good. This book is incredibly cheesy but in the best way. Similar to slasher movies like “Scream” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” “Clown in a Cornfield” is the perfect Halloween read.
