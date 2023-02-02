smalltown

Jenny Ellis, a librarian at the Carnegie Library, shares some of her recent romance favorites this month. Visit the library’s online catalog at sjpl.ent.sirsi.net/ to find these or other great books to read or listen to.

“Small Town, Big Magic” by Hazel Beck. This book is set in a fictional Missouri town that is an accurate portrayal of our state. Imagine finding out all your friends are witches. You were too but you failed a power test, so you were stripped of your magical memories. The main character, Emerson, owns a successful indie bookstore, so of course it instantly captured my bookish heart. A mix of rom-com and fantasy, the book has a little bit of something for everyone in it. I will be reading the next book and hopefully road-tripping to the book launch for it.

