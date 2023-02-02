Jenny Ellis, a librarian at the Carnegie Library, shares some of her recent romance favorites this month. Visit the library’s online catalog at sjpl.ent.sirsi.net/ to find these or other great books to read or listen to.
“Small Town, Big Magic” by Hazel Beck. This book is set in a fictional Missouri town that is an accurate portrayal of our state. Imagine finding out all your friends are witches. You were too but you failed a power test, so you were stripped of your magical memories. The main character, Emerson, owns a successful indie bookstore, so of course it instantly captured my bookish heart. A mix of rom-com and fantasy, the book has a little bit of something for everyone in it. I will be reading the next book and hopefully road-tripping to the book launch for it.
“Two Wrongs Make a Right” by Chloe Liese. Don’t be put off by the description calling it a reimaged “Much Ado About Nothing” by William Shakespeare. Even as someone with a literature degree, I must admit I put off reading this book because I expected it to be more serious than it ended up being. This book made me snort loud enough that people around me looked over. It is a bit of a spicy book. I love the representation of neurodiversity. I felt a connection to multiple characters, and I was glad to learn there are more books to come.
“Booked: A Collection of Rom-Com Novellas for Book Lovers” by Jenn McKinlay. I’m not normally a fan of novellas but Jenn McKinlay is one of my favorite authors. Plus, I have a weakness for stories involving librarians. In this collection, you get to armchair travel to Bath, England, and search for artifacts in Greece. The main benefit of novellas is you can finish a story in one sitting. McKinlay’s do feel like complete stories, unlike some other novellas that I’ve read in the past. I hope she continues this series.
“The True Love Bookshop” by Annie Rains. This is book three in the Somerset Lake series, but I enjoyed it without having read the previous two. I love book series that are centered on one town. It’s almost like the town itself is a character. Not sure why Hallmark hasn’t made a TV series of this yet. It’s right up their alley. The story is a mix of women’s fiction and romance, meaning there is much more to the story than just falling in love. Tess Lane lost her husband three years ago and still has a lot of unanswered questions. I was more invested in Tess finding answers rather than falling in love again.
“End of Story” by Kylie Scott. While serious at moments, this book was hilarious too and I love this author’s writing style. There’s a prequel that was released as an e-book so I read it before starting “End of Story.” What I didn’t know is the prequel is also printed at the back of the book. I’m not sure why the author chose not to just start the book with the events from the prequel. In my opinion, the book makes so much more sense if you know the events from the prequel so I suggest you flip to the back and read it first.
