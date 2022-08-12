Let’s face it, life can be hectic and stressful. This month the librarians at the St. Joseph Public Library are sharing some favorite books that are low on the drama scale and high on relaxation and enjoyment. Visit the library’s online catalog at sjpl.ent.sirsi.net/ to find these or other great materials to read or listen to.
“A Lady’s Life in the Rocky Mountains” by Isabella Lucy Bird. In 1873, Bird was a 41-year-old woman from England traveling on her own. She had just enjoyed six months in Hawaii and decided to visit Colorado’s celebrated mountain scenery in the fall and winter before returning home. Every night she wrote a letter to her sister to tell of the day’s adventures. Those letters make up this book. The letters capture life in the 1800s, and her writing style manages to convey many details in only a few words. Even though her adventure happened nearly 150 years ago, many of the landscapes and places she describes are still around to enjoy today.
“Up with the Larks: Starting Again in Cornwall” by Tessa Hainsworth. In 2002, Hainsworth, her husband and two children left a stressful life in London and started again in Cornwall. This memoir is a warm-hearted, feel-good and funny account of her first year as a mail deliverer in a seaside Cornwall village.
“Upstairs at the White House: My Life with the First Ladies” by J.B. West. West was chief usher of the White House for nearly 30 years. He directed state functions, planned parties, weddings, funerals, gardens and playgrounds and extensive renovations and, with a large staff, supervised every activity in the presidential home. He interacted daily with six consecutive presidents and first ladies ranging from the Roosevelts to the Nixons. His memoir provides an absorbing account of American history that usually remains behind closed doors.
“Village School” by Miss Read. “Village School” is the first book in the 18-book series about life in the picturesque English village of Fairacre. Fairacre is the kind of small town where everyone knows everyone else’s business. In this first outing of the beloved series, Miss Read leads us through a crisp autumn in Fairacre and introduces a cast of unforgettable characters. Prepare to get comfortable and enjoy this with a cup of tea.
“The Yorkshire Shepherdess” by Amanda Owens. This is our second recommendation for a book about someone moving to the country. Owen grew up in a small city in England but always dreamed of moving to the country and being a shepherdess. She eventually did become a shepherdess and a farmer’s wife, along with a mother. Her memoir, the first of several about her life in the country, is full of funny anecdotes and unforgettable characters. She shares the struggles of fitting in with the locals and the demands of raising livestock not to mention a large family.
