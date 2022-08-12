Let’s face it, life can be hectic and stressful. This month the librarians at the St. Joseph Public Library are sharing some favorite books that are low on the drama scale and high on relaxation and enjoyment. Visit the library’s online catalog at sjpl.ent.sirsi.net/ to find these or other great materials to read or listen to.

“A Lady’s Life in the Rocky Mountains” by Isabella Lucy Bird. In 1873, Bird was a 41-year-old woman from England traveling on her own. She had just enjoyed six months in Hawaii and decided to visit Colorado’s celebrated mountain scenery in the fall and winter before returning home. Every night she wrote a letter to her sister to tell of the day’s adventures. Those letters make up this book. The letters capture life in the 1800s, and her writing style manages to convey many details in only a few words. Even though her adventure happened nearly 150 years ago, many of the landscapes and places she describes are still around to enjoy today.

