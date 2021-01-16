Our local libraries want to let you know about some of the great books you can check out from one of their branches. This week, Rolling Hills Library has the following titles to share. For more new-ish items, check out the library’s website at rhcl.org and the catalog at rollinghills.biblionix.com.
No matter what kind of books you like to read, a good biography can capture your imagination as much as any well-written fiction. These are stories with a strong central character, sometimes about people you think you know and later find out are very different than you thought they were. Celebrities who seem larger than life often are revealed as quite human, but we all love a little sneak peek into their glamorous and not-so-glamorous worlds.
Award-winning, platinum-selling country music star Sara Evans is no stranger to disappointment and heartache. But in this inspirational book, “Born to Fly: A Memoir” she opens up, sharing intimate and revealing stories and lessons learned from her life, encouraging readers to hold onto their faith and stay positive, even when life doesn’t turn out as planned. Full of wisdom, relatable advice and laugh-out-loud moments, fans new and old will love this inspirational story of overcoming and thriving, even when life doesn’t turn out the way you imagine.
Peter Frampton was on a path to stardom from an early age, first as the lead singer and guitarist of the Herd and then as cofounder of one of the first supergroups, Humble Pie. As part of a tight-knit collective of British 1960s musicians Frampton was touring incessantly and finding new sounds with the talk box, which would become his signature guitar effect. In this book, “Do You Feel Like I Do: A Memoir” he discusses his resilient life and career in his own words, opening up about becoming the cover boy he never wanted to be, his overcoming substance abuse and how he has continued to play and pour his heart into his music despite an inflammatory muscle disease and his retirement from the road.
For the first time ever, legendary singer-songwriter Dolly Parton brings you behind the lyrics of 175 of her songs in her newest book, “Dolly Parton: Songteller, My Life in Lyrics” to reveal the personal stories and vibrant memories that have inspired 60 years of songwriting. Lushly illustrated and told in Dolly’s inimitable voice, this rich collection offers an intimate, exclusive look at the colorful life, prolific career, and rags-to-rhinestones journey of one of the most revered entertainers of our time.
The global icon, award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, actress, mother, daughter, sister, storyteller and artist tells the story of her life in “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.” In it, Mariah Carey shares the ups and downs, the triumphs and traumas, the debacles and the dreams, that contributed to the person she is today. This book is composed of her memories, mishaps, struggles, survival and songs. She declares her stories are unfiltered and that writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling and healing.
From an Academy Award-winning actor, “Greenlights” is an unconventional memoir filled with raucous stories, outlaw wisdom and lessons learned the hard way about living with greater satisfaction. Unflinchingly honest and remarkably candid, Matthew McConaughey’s book invites us to grapple with the lessons of his life as he did and to see that the point was never to win, but to understand. He says, “It’s also a guide to catching more greenlights, and to realizing that the yellows and reds eventually turn green too.”