Our local libraries want to let you know about some of the great books you can check out from one of their branches. This week, Rolling Hills Library has the following titles to share with you. For more new-ish items, check out their website at rhcl.org and the catalog at rollinghills.biblionix.com.
There are a lot of great books that get made into movies or episodic series for television. Sometimes the video version is just as good, but more often it is not, to the disappointment of many a reader. Some actor turns out to be not right for the part or too much of the “good stuff” is cut out in the final video release. Voracious readers often are driven to read a book or series before the video version comes out, but someone once told me that is the exact opposite of what to do. If you see a movie or series is coming out that you might like, hold off on reading the book and watch the video version first. You can then accept the visual version for what it is and enjoy the story presented in that format and then later re-experience it in a much more detailed way by reading the book later. Either way, you still need a good story to make a good film.
Chris Bohjalian’s books are usually pretty dark, with unexpected twists, and “The Flight Attendant” is no exception. Cassie Bowden is not very likable, a binge drinker and party girl who gets caught up in a murder she is mostly sure she didn’t commit. Childhood trauma and contract killers with a conscience add to the story, while she carries on extended conversations with the dead guy. The 8-episode series on HBO added some quirky gallows humor with Kaley Cuoco from “The Big Bang Theory” in the starring role, which has just announced a second season set for 2022. Not sure where the story goes, but it might be worth watching.
Not every page-to-screen story is a work of fiction. Bryan Stevenson’s “Just Mercy” came out in movie theaters in January 2020 starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx and on video and streaming services in June 2020. This is the story of Equal Justice Initiative, from the early days with a small staff to revolutionary projects designed to confront Americans with its history of racial injustice. One of EJI’s first clients was Walter McMillian, a young Black man who was sentenced to die for the murder of a young white woman that he didn’t commit.
Sometimes the story and the videos continue on in a series, which is usually a sign of a good-sized fan base and a tale that needs more than one book to tell. In “A Discovery of Witches” by Deborah Harkness, which at this time is a trilogy plus one, magical creatures in the form of witches, vampires and demons live among humans, coexisting in the shadows and expressly forbidden to intermingle. But when a powerful but spellbound witch falls in love with a centuries-old vampire, those edicts will be tested and broken as they search for a way to release her magic and discover the origins of their kinds. Season Two just finished on the Sundance Now and AMC Plus apps and likely will air later on the AMC Channel, which has carried season 1.
Netflix has become a major player in original streaming content and has just started airing a new series, “Firefly Lane,” in February 2021 based on the books by Kristin Hannah. Tully and Kate meet in eighth grade and from then on they are forever friends, loving and supporting each other and also dealing with the jealousy, anger, hurt and resentment that can come from a relationship of opposites. They survived it all until a single act of betrayal threatens to tear them apart. From the 1970s to the turn of the millennium, the cultural references alone should ensure a big viewership by those who lived in these same times and places.
Can we ever get enough of the Brits? Obviously not. Julia Quinn’s series of books tell of the lives and loves of eight siblings of Regency-era England, members of a powerful and well-connected family, the Bridgertons. In “The Duke and I,” the first in the series, Daphne and Simon agree to a fake courtship to keep the marriage mongers at bay and find themselves wondering if it is pretend or real after all. We all know how it is going to end, but for romantics at heart it is the path that we love to walk again and again. The series on Netflix just got some great reviews and a second season is planned.
