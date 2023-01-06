New year, new you? Or forget all that and just look for an uplifting book or two? The librarians at the St. Joseph Public Library can help you with either one of those quests. Visit the library’s online catalog at https://sjpl.ent.sirsi.net/ to find these or other great books to read or listen to.
“Celebrate with Kim-Joy: Cute Cakes and Bakes to Make Every Occasion Joyful” by Kim-Joy. Kim-Joy was a contestant on “The Great British Baking Show” in 2018 and has since started writing cookbooks. Sixty cake recipes are included in this cookbook and are written in both UK and American measurements. In addition to traditional cakes, there are gluten-free and vegan recipes too. Fans of the baking show will get some of those UK-style recipes here too such as crème pat, mirror glaze and joconde. In a word, yum.
“Marie Kondo’s Kurashi at Home: How to Organize Your Space and Achieve Your Ideal Life” by Marie Kondo. Kurashi roughly translates to “ideal way of spending our time.” In this book, Kondo encourages readers to visualize their ideal life. She believes focusing on this mental picture helps make conscious, mindful choices, from a person’s living space to how to take advantage of every moment. Kondo is known for helping people get rid of things, but this book also focuses on what to keep.
“The Philosophy of Modern Song” by Bob Dylan. This is Dylan’s first book since winning the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016. The book includes more than 60 essays written by Dylan that focus on songs by other artists. The eclectic list of songwriters includes Stephen Foster, Elvis Costello, Hank Williams and Nina Simone. He analyzes the songs in a definite Dylan-like fashion. Between the essays and photographs, this is a fun read for music lovers.
“Take Back Your Time: The Guilt-Free Guide to Balance” by Christy Wright. Wright is a busy mom and bestselling author. She knows what it’s like to be stretched too thin. After years of struggling with too much to do and too little time, she found that for her life balance is about doing the right things at the right time and that philosophy led her to have more peace, fulfillment and confidence. The book is full of practical and adaptable advice on how to achieve balance in a busy life.
“The Year of the Puppy: How Dogs Become Themselves” by Alexandra Horowitz. Horowitz observes dogs for a living and has written other books about dogs including “Inside of a Dog.” In this memoir, Horowitz studied her family’s new puppy, Quid, from birth to her first birthday. She tracks Quid’s physical and emotional development, and we get a delightful, informative and entertaining look at the first year of a dog’s life.
