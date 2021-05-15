Our local libraries want to let you know about some of the great books you can check out from one of their branches. This week, Rolling Hills Library has the following titles to share. For more items on money and finance, check out their website at rhcl.org.
Next to weight loss and interpersonal relationships, books about managing your money are probably in the top 10 of all non-fiction books published. Given the volatility of the markets and many employment situations, anyone can find themselves needing some good financial advice, especially in a post-pandemic world. After the 1918 influenza pandemic, the United States ushered in the exponential growth of the Roaring Twenties, followed closely by the Great Depression. Better start thinking about your personal finance needs now.
Tiffany Aliche was a successful preschool teacher with a healthy nest egg when a recession and advice from a shady advisor put her out of a job and into a huge financial hole. Revealing a practical 10-step process, “Get Good with Money” introduces the powerful concept of building wealth through financial wholeness instead of get-rich-quick and other over-complicated money management systems. With helpful checklists, worksheets, a tool kit of resources and advanced advice from experts who Aliche herself relies on, this book gets crystal clear on the short-term actions that lead to long-term goals, including baseline budgeting, inputs and outputs, saving, investing, lifetime insurance needs and leaving a legacy.
In “Money Hacks: 275+ Ways to Decrease Spending, Increase Savings and Make Your Money Work for You,” Lisa Rowan takes some of the mystery out of finances with simple advice and a lot of it. Many people are afraid to talk about money, which means they might be missing some of the best money-saving tips out there. Learn the basics of your finances so you can start making every penny count. Whether you’re trying to pay down debt, start an emergency fund or make the smartest choice on a major purchase, this book is bursting with all the useful hacks to make your money work for you in every situation.
Rachel Cruze, a Dave Ramsey devotee, has written a book that will help you unlock the “why” behind your money habits. “Know Yourself, Know Your Money” will help you understand how your unique childhood experience shaped your money habits early, discover the money fears that have helped or hurt your finances and learn about your tendencies when it comes to spending and saving money. This book breaks down the four “money classrooms” (aka – childhood households) into quadrants and then walks you through where you land on a scale of six money tendencies so you can have clarity on what got you to where you are today. Discover why you and the people you love handle money the way you do, and it will help you reach your financial goals faster.
“What to Do with Your Money When Crisis Hits: A Survival Guide,” by Michelle Singletary is full of expert advice for weathering a financial storm. In this book, she answers the most pressing questions about money in critical times, such as: What bills need to be paid first? When is it right to dip into savings? What are the best ways to cut back on spending? How do you keep from panicking when the stock market is down? Is this “opportunity” a scam in disguise? This hands-on guide covers debt concerns, credit card issues, cash-flow problems and dozens of other common financial matters. Life is full of financial setbacks.
And don’t ignore the classic “For Dummies” series when looking for money advice. “Investing For Dummies” by Eric Tyson is now in its 4th edition in 2021. This handy reference is packed with tips and advice on how to conquer important investment obstacles and where to put your money for higher returns. It’s hard to find good, objective advice on where to invest your money. This book contains fresh data and analysis on how to improve returns on IRAs and 401(k)s, as well as investing fundamentals like examining your investment options and considering risks and returns. You’ll have all the tools you need to turbo-charge your investments and maximize your returns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.