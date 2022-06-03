Stop by any library branch in June to sign up for the all-ages summer reading program. Looking for your next fun summertime read? Here are a few suggestions of books that can be checked out or downloaded from the St. Joseph Public Library. Visit the library’s online catalog at sjpl.ent.sirsi.net/ to find these or other great materials to read or listen to.
“Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson. In this moving debut novel, Eleanor Bennett’s death leaves behind a puzzling inheritance for her estranged children Byron and Benny: a traditional Caribbean black cake and an eight-hour-long voice message. The novel travels across decades and the globe as long-buried secrets of the family are revealed to Byron and Benny and they try to understand their mother, their family legacy and also repair their relationship.
“The Magnolia Palace” by Fiona Davis. Bestselling author Fiona Davis is known for historical fiction and has written an engaging tale that unfolds like a game of “Clue.” The story is set in two time periods, 1919 and 1966, at the real-life Frick Mansion in New York City. We get two intriguing heroines in two different time periods along with a thrilling mystery. Warning: this book may keep you up later than you want because you won’t want to put it down.
“The Homewreckers” by Mary Kay Andrews. Here’s a delightful chick lit/suspense summer read about flipping houses and finding true love. Hattie Kavanaugh fixed up houses with her husband, but when he died early and she tried to keep the business going on her own it was a disaster. Years later Hattie gets an opportunity to star in a beach house renovation reality show called “The Homewreckers.” The house Hattie is supposed to restore soon becomes the center of a mystery. Romance, mystery and home renovation ensue.
“The Unsinkable Greta James” by Jennifer E. Smith. Greta James was an up-and-coming indie rock star who had a meltdown on stage soon after her mother’s death. She has always had a difficult relationship with her father but agrees to go on an Alaskan cruise with him that was originally supposed to be her parents’ 40th-anniversary trip. On the ship, she befriends a handsome guest lecturer who is dealing with his own issues. The story offers a feeling of hopefulness and healing along with romance.
“With Love from London” by Sarah Jio. When librarian Valentina Baker was a teenager, her mother unexpectedly left Val and her father. In her 30s and just out of a failed marriage, Val receives word that her mother has passed away, leaving her an apartment and the deed to a bookshop. She travels to London and takes over the book shop that she finds is in danger of going under. As we librarians often report in our book column, we are partial to books about books, libraries and book stores. We hope you will enjoy this cozy bit of escapism where you can read about true love and dream about the bookstore you might open one day.
