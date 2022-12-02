This month the librarians at the St. Joseph Public Library are sharing some holiday stories, a new book by John Irving and a mystery with a connection to libraries. Visit the library’s online catalog at https://sjpl.ent.sirsi.net/ to find these or other great books to read or listen to.

“Christmas Train” by David Baldacci. This is not a new book but it is a lovely little Christmas story that is not the typical thriller we expect from Baldacci. Disillusioned journalist Tom Langdon must get from Washington to Los Angeles in time for Christmas. Forced to travel by train, he begins a journey of rude awakenings, thrilling adventures and holiday magic.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.