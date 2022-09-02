Jenny Ellis, a librarian at the Carnegie Library and an avid reader, shares some of her recent favorite reads this month. Visit the library’s online catalog at sjpl.ent.sirsi.net/ to find these or other great materials to read or listen to.

“Lost Coast Literary” by Ellie Alexander. Normally the author of cozy mysteries, Alexander has branched out and written an adult fiction book with a touch of magic realism. Any book that contains a Victorian mansion will hook me. Add in the fact that it was an inherited Victorian mansion and I’ll drop everything to read it. There seem to be a bunch of books released within the last few years about book editors but the magical realism aspect of this book sets it apart. As I was reading this, I was thinking about all the library patrons that I was going to recommend this book to. All of them loved it, too.

