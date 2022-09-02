Jenny Ellis, a librarian at the Carnegie Library and an avid reader, shares some of her recent favorite reads this month. Visit the library’s online catalog at sjpl.ent.sirsi.net/ to find these or other great materials to read or listen to.
“Lost Coast Literary” by Ellie Alexander. Normally the author of cozy mysteries, Alexander has branched out and written an adult fiction book with a touch of magic realism. Any book that contains a Victorian mansion will hook me. Add in the fact that it was an inherited Victorian mansion and I’ll drop everything to read it. There seem to be a bunch of books released within the last few years about book editors but the magical realism aspect of this book sets it apart. As I was reading this, I was thinking about all the library patrons that I was going to recommend this book to. All of them loved it, too.
“Book of Night” by Holly Black. This is the author’s debut adult novel. She’s written more than 20 books for young adults and middle-grade students. Once the description of this book was released it had me, with its shadowy thieves and secret societies. It did start a little slow, but once it picked up there were so many shocking discoveries you can’t put the book down. I believe there’s a sequel planned and I definitely plan on reading it.
“Magic Lessons,” by Alice Hoffman. There are two ways to read the “Practical Magic” series — by publication date or chronologically. Since I hadn’t ever read any of the books before I went chronologically. This book was published in 2020 but takes place first, beginning in the 1600s. It’s fun to read about the centuries-old curse that most of us know about thanks to the movie of “Practical Magic” (1998). Taking place during the infamous Salem Witch Trials, your mind is blown by the treatment of women in that era. You won’t be able to resist going to read the next three books in the series. This also happens to be the September book for my Afternoon Tea Book Club. Come join us at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Alchemy Tea Co., 617 Felix St.
“The Diamond Eye” by Kate Quinn. I met this author at a library conference this past spring and received a free copy of this book. I started to read it on my flight home and couldn’t put it down. Set in World War II, it’s about a librarian turned sniper. It’s based on a true story. After I finished the book, I looked up to see how much of it was true and it was shockingly a lot. I’ve recommended this to a few WWII fiction addicts and they’ve really enjoyed it.
“The Cartographers” by Peng Shepherd. I don’t read a lot of fantasy but when I do it tends to be book-related. “The Cartographers” has been called an imaginative thriller. While cartography is technically maps, most of this book takes place at the New York Public Library. Nell Young is somewhat of a disgraced cartographer thanks to her father. Within the first few pages of the book, her dad is found dead at his desk at the New York Public Library. She decides to investigate his death, finding herself back in the hall of the New York Public Library. I think this will appeal to all bookworms out there. And also the map lovers.
