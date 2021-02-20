Our local libraries want to let you know about some of the great books you can check out from one of their branches. This week, Rolling Hills Library has several suspense titles to share. For more new-ish items, check out their website at rhcl.org and the catalog at rollinghills.biblionix.com.
Psychological suspense has emerged over the last decade or so as a very popular sub-genre of mystery. Sometimes there is a murder or a death, but not always. Often you get a first-person viewpoint of a character who turns out to not be what he or she seems, also called an “unreliable narrator.” What they all have in common is unexpected twists and turns that can make your head spin and make you wonder if you can trust anyone. If you find yourself holding your breath in the scary parts or yelling out loud for a character to not go in the basement, you’ve found some powerful psychological suspense novels. Maybe you should turn on a few more lights or get the dog to snuggle on the couch with you when reading one of these.
In “You Are Not Alone” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen, Shay Miller has three strikes against her: no job, no apartment, no love in her life. When a group of women invite her into their social circle with the title’s promise, she aligns herself with the glamorous and seductive Moore sisters, Cassandra and Jane. They are everything Shay aspires to be, and they seem to have the keys to getting exactly what they want. As Shay is pulled deeper and deeper under the spell of the Moore sisters, she finds her life getting better and better. But what price does she have to pay? What do Cassandra and Jane want from her? And what secrets do they all have that may result in a deadly conclusion?
Mary Kubica’s newest, “The Other Mrs.,” will make you dizzy with more twists and turns than a crazy straw. A big-city family moves to a small town on an island off the coast of Maine. The kids are a mess and the marriage is on the rocks. The the neighbor gets murdered and everyone’s a suspect. Just when you think you know the killer, you are thrown for another loop. Sadie Foust tries to solve the mystery, but she soon realizes she may have more to lose if the truth comes out. This “dark, tense and unsettling novel of murder and madness” might need to be read only in the daytime.
With a bit of Hitchcockian terror and a modern commentary on gentrification and racism, “When No One is Watching” by Alyssa Cole offers a more sinister look at a rapidly changing urban neighborhood. Are the neighbors just moving to the suburbs or are they literally disappearing? Sydney tries to channel her feelings about her beloved neighborhood’s changes into creating a historical walking tour along with her friend Theo, but soon they begin to connect coincidences into a possible conspiracy. All is not as it seems in the Brooklyn neighborhood that Sydney is trying to save.
Be careful to whom you tell your darkest secrets. “Confessions on the 7:45” by Lisa Unger tells the story of Selena Murphy, who takes the late train for her long commute home from her job in the city. When the train stalls out on the tracks, she strikes up a conversation with a beautiful stranger in the next seat. Martha confesses that she’s been stuck in an affair with her boss. Selena, in turn, confesses that she suspects her husband is sleeping with the nanny. When the train arrives at Selena’s station, the two women part ways. But days later, Selena’s nanny disappears. Selena begins to wonder, who was Martha really?
“Invisible Girl” by Lisa Jewell gives us a slow-burning, haunting story of twisted people and their interconnected lives. Owen Pick’s life is falling apart. He has just been suspended from his job as a geography teacher after accusations of sexual misconduct, which he strongly denies. Across the street from Owen lives the Fours family, headed by dad Roan, a child psychologist. But the Fours family have a bad feeling about their neighbor Owen. He’s a bit creepy and their teenaged daughter swears he followed her home from the train station one night. Young Saffyre Maddox spent three years as a patient of Roan Fours. Feeling abandoned when their therapy ends, she follows him in the shadows and learns more than she wanted to know about Roan and his family. Then, Saffyre disappears — and the last person to see her alive is Owen Pick.