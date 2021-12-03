Is your ho-ho feeling a bit ho-hum? Jenny Ellis, a librarian at the Carnegie Library, has some holiday book suggestions that are sure to brighten moods. Two of the books also will be featured in book clubs that Jenny is leading in December. Visit the library’s calendar at sjpl.librarymarket.com/events/month/2021/12 to learn more and to register.
The “Dash and Lily” series by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan allows readers to run around New York City at Christmastime. The books are about a couple of teens who haven’t met in person and send each other on scavenger hunts throughout New York City. They leave notes for each other and it’s a teen version of “will they or won’t they?” Book 1, “Dash and Lily’s Book of Dares,” was turned into a 10-episode limited series on Netflix and it’s possibly even cuter than the book series. Sadly Netflix chose not to turn books 2 or 3 into a series even though the first one won a couple of Emmys. At least Dash and Lily live on in the book series.
Set in historic Mistletoe, Maine, the “Christmas Tree Farm” mysteries by Jacqueline Frost take place on Holly White’s family Christmas tree farm. This instantly sounds picturesque except for the murders that take place. Originally there were only two books in the series, but after a couple of years of readers begging the publisher, a third book was finally released this year. I’ll be chatting with the author on Dec. 22 about this series for my December virtual cozy mystery book club “Murder She Read”. Check the library’s website for details and to register.
“In a Holidaze” by Christina Lauren has Maelyn not looking forward to the annual Christmas visit to a Utah cabin with a mix of her family and friends … especially when she finds out it’s going to be their last stay at the cabin. She makes a simple wish and then proceeds to keep living the trip over and over. I laughed so many times during this book I wrote down specific page numbers to discuss with my book club. Speaking of book clubs, I will be chatting with the author at a virtual book club at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19. Register on our website.
“Matzah Ball” by Jean Meltzer features Rachel Rubenstein-Goldblatt, a Jewish girl who happens to make her living writing Christmas books under a pseudonym. Then her publisher asks her to write a Hanukkah romance. She doesn’t want to at first. Then she gets inspiration when she learns there’s going to be a Matzah Ball music celebration. The problem is the ball is being organized by Jacob, who had been her archenemy at camp. Like the author of the book, Rachel has a chronic illness. It was very interesting to learn about something I had only heard about in passing before, and it added depth to the story.
Who doesn’t love a good Hallmark movie or book? Hallmark now publishes books too. Some are based on their movies but others are new stories that aren’t movies. I read “Christmas Charms” by Teri Wilson in one sitting, and I enjoyed it so much that I gifted all my friends copies of it last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.